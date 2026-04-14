Posted in: Casting, Cinemacon, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: andy serkis, elijah wood, lee pace, Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum

The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum Cast Officially Announced

During Tuesday night's big CinemaCon presentation, Warner Bros announced the cast for The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum.

Article Summary Warner Bros officially announces The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum cast at CinemaCon.

Andy Serkis returns as Gollum and directs, with Ian McKellen, Elijah Wood, and new faces joining the film.

The story takes place between The Hobbit and Lord of the Rings trilogies, focusing on the hunt for Gollum.

Release is set for December 17, 2027, with original creative team including Fran Walsh, Philippa Boyens, and Peter Jackson.

The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum has a release date of December 17, 2027, and tonight at CinemaCon and online, they confirmed the film's cast. Andy Serkis will play Gollum and Smeagol, with Ian McKellen back as Gandalf, Kate Winslet playing a character named Marigol, Jamie Dornan playing Strider, taking the role over from Viggo Mortensen, Leo Woddall will play Halvard, Lee Pace plays Thranduil, and last but not least, Elijah Wood will return as Frodo Baggins. Serkis will direct and star in The Hunt for Gollum, with Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens writing the screenplay, and Walsh, Boyens, and Peter Jackson are producing along with Zane Weiner. The film will be executive-produced by Ken Kamins, with Serkis and Jonathan Cavendish of The Imaginarium.

Lord Of The Rings Returns To Theaters

"Across two trilogies, a mark of a Middle-earth film, has always been the formidable array of talent brought to bear in every role. The Hunt for Gollum continues in that tradition, and I am delighted to announce the return of two of Middle-earth's most beloved performers, alongside some exceptionally talented new additions to Tolkien's world," said Serkis in a statement. This film takes place between The Hobbit trilogy and the Lord of the Rings trilogy and follows Aragorn and Gandalf as they search for Gollum to provide details about Bilbo's ring, which turns out to be the One Ring, as we all know.

I am still not sure we need an expansion to "The Lord of the Rings" cinematic universe, which is also, I guess, what we will now call this. YMMV as far as the quality of The Hobbit films, but I was not a fan. At least these characters can be seen once more, and the old gang feels like it is back together behind the camera for the most part. I am sure when I see that trailer for the first time, and that music hits, I will be way more excited.

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