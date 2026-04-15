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Today Absolute Batman #19 Gives Us Its Gwen Stacy Moment (Spoilers)

Today, Absolute Batman #19 gives the Absolute Universe its Gwen Stacy moment (Spoilers)

Article Summary Absolute Batman #19 delivers a shocking, Gwen Stacy-style death that shakes Gotham's core

Teased for months, the major loss centers around a tragic fate

Martha Wayne's risky ultimatum to the Court of Owls sets devastating events in motion

Batman faces new guilt and challenges as the Absolute Scarecrow reshapes Gotham's power

We knew something was coming. It had been foreshadowed and teased in solicitations. A month ago, Bleeding Cool ran the story headlined "Big Spoilers: Absolute Batman #18 Teases A Major Absolute Death". We noted the solicitation for Absolute Batman #20 stating that "A TRAGIC LOSS ROCKS GOTHAM CITY! As the dust settles in the city of Gotham after the loss of [redacted], Robins enter the scene ready to hunt". Which suggested to us that someone major dies in Absolute Batman #19. Now, I had previously thought that Jim Gordon might make a good choice, in this regard, as Mayor of the City. But the pages of Absolute Batman #18 suggested something else.

With Martha Wayne facing off against her former brethren…

Martha Wayne gives the Court Of Owls and their Talons an ultimatum. I mean, is that always a good idea when it comes to an ancient society of amoral masonic killers? And Bruce?

We wondered if that meant he would no longer be able to listen to the final words his mother told him… When Absolute Batman started, one of the big surprises was that Martha Wayne lived, Bruce Wayne grew up with a mother who was a political activist and who worked in their community, helping Bruce and his friends, and becoming Deputy Mayor of Gotham, supporting Mayor Jim Gordon. Enough to put a price on her head from the Black Mask Gang working for the Joker. And while she may have a Court of Owls past and a political present, what would Bruce Wayne be like if he lost his mother as an adult? I concluded saying "Unless, of course, it is entirely a bait and switch, and they are going for the Mayor himself, of course." There were, of course, lots of other candidates.

Bleeding Cool contributors had their say. Alex Jordan said "It'll be Gordon. No one finds out about Bruce's secret identity and lives for long." OldComicsGuy said "Logically-it's his mom. He ignored her calls and she was in obvious peril at the end of the last story. The guilt (an adult) Bruce will hold is WORSE than a random murder of his parents(In the regular Bat-Universe) as a helpless child by some lame criminal. This is someone he chose to ignore and will drive him the rest of his life to get "revenge" Okay, well, time to go below the fold…

Absolute Batman #19 is published today, with its Gwen Stacy moment. Gotham's Mayor Jim Gordon is hit by the Absolute Scarecrow's mind-altering abilities. Who even knows if someone has been assassinated when this kind of thing happens…

The suit works. The wings work. They catch Jim Gordon just as he is slipping away.

"Snap". And people see the Batman above…

I don't suppose he had a smiley button on him? Absolute Batman #19 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta is out today from DC Comics.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #19

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

ABSOLUTE SCARECROW EMERGES FROM THE SHADOWS OF ARK M AS A NEW STORY ARC BEGINS… Poison Ivy proved to be just one of the many horrors within the bowels of the ARK M facility, and as Joker sets his sights on Absolute Batman, he decides to enlist the help of one of the center's most terrifying doctors, Dr. Jonathan Crane. While Bruce Wayne tries to align himself with Barbara Gordon, there's more than one alliance formed in this issue. New debuts, new villains, new arc starts here. $5.99 4/15/202

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