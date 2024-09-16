Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms", game of thrones

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: GOT Spinoff Series Wraps Filming

Filming on HBO and writers/executive producers George R.R. Martin and Ira Parker's A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has officially wrapped.

A little more than a month ago, we were treated to an early look at what's in store with writers/executive producers George R.R. Martin and Ira Parker's Peter Claffey (Dunk) and Dexter Sol Ansell (Egg)-starring A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Now, we have something way more important to pass along – that the upcoming six-episode live-action series adaptation of GRRM's "Tales of Dunk and Egg" stories (1998's "The Hedge Knight," 2003's "The Sworn Sword" & 2010's 'The Mystery Knight") has officially wrapped production (with the series set to hit screens sometime in 2025). And the news came from one of the best sources possible – Ansell, who posted a video showing off what appeared to be a gift received to commemorate filming ending.

Here's a look at what Ansell had to share on Instagram regarding wrapping work on the first season:

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: An Overview

A century before the events of "Game of Thrones," two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.

With production on A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms having officially wrapped, the series also stars Finn Bennett as Aerion Targaryen, Bertie Carvel as Baelor Targaryen, Tanzyn Crawford as Tanselle, Daniel Ings as Ser Lyonel Barotheon, Sam Spruell as Maekar Targaryen, Edward Ashley (Masters of the Air) as Ser Steffon Fossoway, Henry Ashton (A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, My Lady Jane) as Daeron Targaryen, Youssef Kerkour (House of Gucci) as Steely Pate, Daniel Monks (Kaos) as Ser Manfred Dondarrion, Shaun Thomas (How To Have Sex) as Raymun Fossoway, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor (Avengers: Infinity War) as Plummer, and Danny Webb (The Regime, The Dig) as Ser Arlan of Pennytree.

In addition, Owen Harris (Netflix's Black Mirror: "Be Right Back" & "San Junipero") is directing the first three episodes and serves as an executive producer – with Sarah Adina Smith (Lessons In Chemistry, Hanna, Buster's Mal Heart) set to direct the season's other three episodes. Written and executive-produced by Martin and Parker – with Ryan Condal, Vince Gerardis, Owen Harris, and Sarah Bradshaw also executive-producing.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!