Coors Light Reveals The Cold Tux & BrrrTie For Weddings

Coors Light has a pair of new fashion items for those attending weddings over the Summer, as you can get the Cold Tux and BrrrTie

The Cold Tux features breathable linen and an ice pack core, engineered for full-body cooling.

BrrrTie is a refrigerated necktie offering up to 40 minutes of refreshing cool for hot weddings.

Only 100 BrrrTies are available for $32 each at TheColdTux.com, inspired by a recent ad campaign.

Coors Light has come up with its own novelty way to beat the heat at Summer Weddings, as they have introduced the Cold Tux and BrrrTie. Inspired by one of their most recent commercials, the company has made an all-new kacklets and tie combo perfect for weddings that will keep you cool in the hot sun. Well, at least the tie will, as they've only really shown off the jacket, but they will be selling 100 BrrrTies on TheColdTux.com for $32, while supplies last. We have more details below about the promotion as we're now waiting to see how we're gonna get that jacket!

Coors Light – The Cold Tux & BrrrTie

As the beer known for chill, Coors Light is stepping in with a stylish solution to keep wedding parties chill from the aisle to the afterparty with the Cold Tux and BrrrTie. Earlier this month, in partnership with "M ssn g P eces" and creative agency Droga5, Coors Light debuted The Cold Tux, the first-ever tuxedo engineered with cooling technology, at a wedding in Winter Park, Florida. The Cold Tux is engineered for full-body cooling. It features a breathable linen shell and a hidden refrigerating core powered by ice pack rods to keep you cool from the inside out. Just like a can of Coors Light, when the Chill-o-stat turns blue, the suit is perfectly chilled.

Now, the brand is sharing part of the Cold Tux with 100 wedding party members and guests. Introducing the BrrrTie: a refrigerated neck accessory designed to target one of the body's key temperature regulation zones. When chilled, the BrrrTie delivers up to 40 minutes of refreshing cool, providing just enough relief to get through "I Do" without breaking a sweat. The Cold Tux and Brrr Tie are inspired by a moment from Coors Light's recent creative campaign, where two groomsmen help wedding guests choose to chill in the heat of a summer wedding.

"If any beer is going to keep you chill during your vows with a cold-activated tux and bow tie, it's Coors Light," said Marcelo Pascoa, VP of Marketing at Coors Light. "With the BrrrTie, and a Coors Light delivering mountain cold refreshment in hand, we're giving people new ways to stay chill on their big day…literally."

