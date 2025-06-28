Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead: Some Thoughts on When/If Rick Grimes & Negan Reunite

In case this "The Walking Dead" moment happens, we have some thoughts on when Rick Grimes and Negan finally meet again - and why.

If you're like us, you've appreciated what AMC's "The Walking Dead" universe has had to offer since the flagship series wrapped up its run. While we await final word on what the future holds for Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira-starring The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, the second season of Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City just recently wrapped (with buzz about a third season growing). Meanwhile, the third season of Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon hits screens in September (with production on the fourth season already underway). But if we're being honest with ourselves, what we're really waiting for is for TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple to announce something like "The Walking Dead: Requiem," a limited series that finally gets the band back together (and hopefully sets the stage for the next evolution of the franchise).

Just imagine the dozens of reunions and really cool moments a project like that would bring. However, the one we need to see more than any others is the moment when Rick Grimes (Lincoln) and Negan (Morgan) see each other again. Take a second and think back on just how much both characters have been through since Rick blew up the bridge and sealed his fate in S09E05: "What Comes After." That got us thinking about what would go down when the two eventually meet (we're working under the hopeful assumption that it is going to happen) again, though it might not be a popular opinion.

First, for those expecting big drama, you're going to be disappointed. After some hesitation and a lot of staring, we see Rick extending his hand to Negan for a handshake. After some hesitation, Negan shakes Rick's hand, and Rick places his other hand on Negan's shoulder. Looking him in the eye, Rick says, "Thank you." We don't see Negan verbally responding, but offering a nervous but appreciative nod before they break and part ways. That would definitely be a great way to move things forward in a new direction.

But with so much bad blood between them, why would Rick thank Negan? There are actually two big reasons why. First, we're going to safely assume that Rick and Michonne (Gurira) were filled in on everything that's gone on since they were on the scene after the finale of "The Ones Who Live" – including the times that Negan came to their aid. Let's not forget that if it weren't for Negan, Rick and Michonne would've never been able to reunite with Judith (Cailey Fleming) – a face we're sure Judith will drive home to them.

In addition, Rick would thank Negan for proving him both right and wrong in the best way possible. Rick was right in that there was nothing to be gained by killing or allowing Maggie (Cohan) and Daryl (Reedus) to kill Negan. But Rick was wrong because he was blinded to the idea that Negan could be redeemed, viewing the ex-Saviors leader as nothing more than a cautionary tale, who he wanted watching the new world pass him by. Instead, Negan would end up becoming a key player on a number of occasions in keeping the hope of a new world alive.

