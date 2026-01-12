Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms", game of thrones, house of the dragon

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: GRRM Teases GOT Universe's Future

George R.R. Martin discussed HBO's A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms and the GOT Universe, teasing that there were "more stories to tell."

With writers/executive producers George R.R. Martin (GRRM) and Ira Parker's Peter Claffey (Ser Duncan the Tall, aka Dunk) and Dexter Sol Ansell (Egg)-starring A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms set to premiere this weekend, Martin is sharing some insights into what the future could hold for the "Game of Thrones" universe during a conversation with The Game of Thrones Podcast: A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms hosts Jason Concepcion and Greta Johnsen. "There are more stories to tell about Dunk and Egg and their education and what's going to befall them in future years," Martin shared about the prequel series, which has already been renewed for a second season. Martin's comments come shortly after Showrunner Ryan Condal confirmed that HBO's House of the Dragon would be ending its run with its fourth season.

As for what viewers can expect from "Seven Kingdoms" and what sets it apart from Game of Thrones, Martin points to his approaching Dunk and Egg's adventures as novellas as "one of the best decisions I ever made as a writer" Martin added, "When I began 'Game of Thrones,' I had seven or eight viewpoint characters in the first one and I'm intercutting between them. And in later volumes in the series, I add even more characters. So it's a real mosaic of different people seeing the same events in different ways, having a different interpretation on them. But writing a short story or a novella, in this case, where you're focused on one character, and you're just seeing the story through him, that's a different sort of thing and can be very powerful," Martin said. It also allowed viewers to see a perspective on Westeros that they had not seen much of in the past. "I wanted to tell a story that focused to some extent on the small folk, as I call them, on the people who are not lords; they were not contending, they weren't even going to get the iron throne unless everybody else in Westeros died," Martin shared.

Here's a sneak peek at the upcoming prequel series, followed by deeper dives into what you should know about Dunk and Egg ahead of the January 18th premiere, and what else we've learned about HBO's A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms:

In "Welcome to 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,'" Martin, Parker, Claffey, Ansell, Finn Bennett (Aerion Targaryen), and more offer insights into the characters and how the series can establish itself as its own thing without being beholden to what we know comes after this time period. Here's a look behind the scenes at how the prequel series came to life, followed by a previously released clip, overview, image gallery, and more:

In the clip below, Dunk and Egg get into a back-and-forth about what a knight does (and doesn't) look like – with neither being particularly impressed with the other. And don't forget that A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms debuts on January 18th:

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: An Overview

A century before the events of "Game of Thrones," two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.

From the world of Westeros comes an endearing tale centered on the adventures of an unexpected duo. HBO's A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 1 cast includes Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan "Dunk" the Tall, Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg, Daniel Ings, Bertie Carvel, Danny Webb, Sam Spruell, Shaun Thomas, Finn Bennett, Edward Ashley, Tanzyn Crawford, Henry Ashton, Youssef Kerkour, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, and Daniel Monks. Co-Creator/Executive Producer, George R. R. Martin; Co-Creator/Showrunner/Executive Producer, Ira Parker. Executive Producers Sarah Bradshaw, Owen Harris, Ryan Condal, and Vince Gerardis. Directors, Owen Harris and Sarah Adina Smith.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!