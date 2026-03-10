Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Elsbeth

Elsbeth vs Steve Buscemi's Crossword Champ: S03E13 Sneak Peeks

Check out some early sneak peeks at CBS's Carrie Preston-starring Elsbeth S03E13: "Murder Six Across," guest-starring Steve Buscemi.

CBS, EPs Robert King and Michelle King, and Showrunner Jonathan Tolins's Carrie Preston-starring Elsbeth returns this Thursday with a puzzling mystery for our hero to solve. In S03E13: "Murder Six Across," guest star Steve Buscemi (Wednesday) plays Simon, a five-time crossword champion and this year's favorite to win again. An obsessive perfectionist, Simon winds up in a deadly battle with the puzzle's longtime editor over pop culture clues and a certain female contestant. We've just added an episode trailer and two sneak peeks to the previously released overview and image gallery – and you can check out all of that (and more) in our updated Season 3 preview rundown below:

Elsbeth S03E13 "Murder Six Across" Preview

Elsbeth Season 3 Episode 13: "Murder Six Across" – After the famed editor of the daily puzzle is murdered at the annual crossword championship, Elsbeth (Carrie Preston) infiltrates the world of elite puzzle solvers to find the champion who will do whatever it takes to win. Written by Sarah Beckett and directed by John Aronson.

Late last year, we learned that Buscemi had been tapped to join the series as a guest star during the third season. Checking in with Deadline Hollywood last month, Preston shared that they had just wrapped filming Buscemi's episode, and that the actor was a fan who sought a role on the show through his agent. In addition, Preston dropped a quick update on other guest stars on tap and more. Here's a look at what Preston had to share about what's still to come this season:

Produced by CBS Studios and executive-produced by Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, and Jonathan Tolins, the third season of The Good Wife and The Good Fight spinoff series sees Carrie Preston back as Elsbeth Tascioni, the cunning yet unconventional consent decree attorney working with the NYPD to track down New York's most well-heeled murderers utilizing her unique intuitive insight. The critically acclaimed series returns with fresh cases, new characters, and unexpected challenges for Elsbeth and the 11th Precinct, led by her boss, Captain C.W. Wagner (Wendell Pierce).

