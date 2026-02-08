Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms", game of thrones

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: Our Updated S01E04 "Seven" Preview

Here's a look at tonight's episode of HBO's Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell-starring A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, S01E04: "Seven."

Article Summary Previewing HBO's A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms S01E04: "Seven" with new insights and teasers

After angering House Targaryen, Dunk faces the challenge of recruiting six knights for an epic battle

Catch updated episode summaries, the latest promo trailers, and a gallery of exclusive episode images

Fresh details from George R.R. Martin and Ira Parker set up major twists as Egg's secrets come to light

If you avoided spoilers for tonight's episode of writers/executive producers George R.R. Martin and Ira Parker's Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell-starring A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, S01E04: "Seven," congratulations! Considering it started streaming on HBO Max because of Super Bowl LX, that's an impressive feat. We won't spoil what's ahead, other than to say that Egg (Ansell) has some serious explaining to do to Dunk (Claffey) – and that's just to get things started. We've got an updated episode overview, promo trailer, and updated image gallery waiting for you below. In addition, we also have the latest episode of the official podcast (but you might want to avoid that until after checking out tonight's episode).

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms S01E04 "Seven" Preview

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 1 Episode 4 "Seven" – After drawing the ire of the Targaryens, Dunk must find six knights to fight by his side. Directed by Sarah Adina Smith and written by Aziza Barnes, Annie Julia Wyman, and Ira Parker.

A century before the events of "Game of Thrones," two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.

From the world of Westeros comes an endearing tale centered on the adventures of an unexpected duo. HBO's A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 1 cast includes Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan "Dunk" the Tall, Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg, Daniel Ings, Bertie Carvel, Danny Webb, Sam Spruell, Shaun Thomas, Finn Bennett, Edward Ashley, Tanzyn Crawford, Henry Ashton, Youssef Kerkour, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, and Daniel Monks. Co-Creator/Executive Producer, George R. R. Martin; Co-Creator/Showrunner/Executive Producer, Ira Parker. Executive Producers Sarah Bradshaw, Owen Harris, Ryan Condal, and Vince Gerardis. Directors, Owen Harris and Sarah Adina Smith.

