A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Teasers Introduce Viewers to Dunk & Egg

Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell offer insights into Dunk and Egg in HBO's new behind-the-scenes looks at A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

Behind-the-scenes videos reveal character insights and the series' approach to prequel storytelling

A sneak peek highlight Dunk and Egg's dynamic and the show's fresh take on Westeros lore

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms premieres January 18, offering a unique prequel adventure in the Game of Thrones universe

It's hard to believe it, but we're only ten days away from a return to Westeros with the premiere of writers/executive producers George R.R. Martin (GRRM) and Ira Parker's Peter Claffey (Ser Duncan the Tall, aka Dunk) and Dexter Sol Ansell (Egg)-starring A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. With that in mind, HBO has started rolling out profile videos for some of the show's major players – so which better two to begin with than our respective leads?

Here's a deeper dive into what you should know about Dunk and Egg ahead of the prequel series' January 18th premiere, followed by what else we've learned about HBO's A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms:

In "Welcome to 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,'" Martin, Parker, Claffey, Ansell, Finn Bennett (Aerion Targaryen), and more offer insights into the characters and how the series can establish itself as its own thing without being beholden to what we know comes after this time period. Here's a look behind the scenes at how the prequel series came to life, followed by a previously released clip, overview, image gallery, and more:

In the clip below, Dunk and Egg get into a back-and-forth about what a knight does (and doesn't) look like – with neither being particularly impressed with the other. And don't forget that A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms debuts on January 18th:

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: An Overview

A century before the events of "Game of Thrones," two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.

From the world of Westeros comes an endearing tale centered on the adventures of an unexpected duo. HBO's A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 1 cast includes Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan "Dunk" the Tall, Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg, Daniel Ings, Bertie Carvel, Danny Webb, Sam Spruell, Shaun Thomas, Finn Bennett, Edward Ashley, Tanzyn Crawford, Henry Ashton, Youssef Kerkour, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, and Daniel Monks. Co-Creator/Executive Producer, George R. R. Martin; Co-Creator/Showrunner/Executive Producer, Ira Parker. Executive Producers Sarah Bradshaw, Owen Harris, Ryan Condal, and Vince Gerardis. Directors, Owen Harris and Sarah Adina Smith.

