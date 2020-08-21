A.P. Bio Season 3: Patton Oswalt's Interesting Way of Motivating Fans

While two weeks may not seem like a long time to wait, it's understandable for fans of Peacock's A.P. Bio to feel a little anxiously impatient for the third season to arrive. Let's not forget that the Glenn Howerton (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Patton Oswalt (Happy!)-starring series had shuffled off NBC's programming coil for a while before the streaming pick-up. So with September 3rd kinda-sorta right around the corner, Oswalt is offering a little Principal Durbin-inspired "motivation" to help everyone pass the time, suggesting they do it with "grace, love and…," followed with an image of a motivational wall-hanging to represent "Determination" that we will leave to co-star Aparna Brielle (Sarika Sarkar) to describe: "I'm both intrigued and traumatized by this photo and I work on this show."

We are exactly TWO WEEKS away from the Season 3 premiere of @APBioPeacock on Thursday, September 3rd! How will we get through the wait? With grace, love and… pic.twitter.com/RMnV4BfXNw — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) August 21, 2020

When disgraced Harvard philosophy scholar Jack Griffin (Glenn Howerton, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) loses out on his dream job, he is forced to return to Toledo, Ohio, and work as a high school Advanced Placement biology teacher. As he comes crashing into Whitlock High School, Jack makes it absolutely clear that he will not be teaching any biology. Realizing he has a room full of honor roll students at his disposal, Jack decides instead to use the kids' brainpower for his own benefit. But are his students instead helping him to realize his dream job might actually be the one he has right now? Eager to prove that he is still king of the castle, Principal Durbin (Patton Oswalt, Veep) struggles to control the force of nature that is Jack Griffin.

Created by Mike O'Brien, Howerton and Oswalt are joined by Allisyn Snyder, Lyric Lewis, Mary Sohn, Jean Villepique, Tom Bennett, Paula Pell, Charlie McCrackin, Jacob McCarthy, Aparna Brielle, Nick Peine, Eddie Leavy, Jacob Houston, Sari Arambulo, Tucker Albrizzi, and Spence Moore II. A.P. Bio is written and executive produced by O'Brien, with Seth Meyers, Mike Shoemaker, Andrew Singer, and Lorne Michaels also serving as executive producers. Universal Television, Broadway Video, and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions produce.