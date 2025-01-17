Posted in: Hulu, TV | Tagged: A Thousand Blows, hulu, Malachi Kirby, peaky blinders, stephen graham, steven knight

A Thousand Blows: Hulu Previews "Peaky Blinders" Creator's New Series

Hulu's A Thousand Blows is Steven Knight's (Peaky Blinders) new drama about the world of illegal boxing in Victorian London. Here's a look!

Article Summary Steven Knight's new drama, A Thousand Blows, explores illegal boxing in 1880s Victorian London.

Actors Stephen Graham and Malachi Kirby lead in a gripping tale of friendship and survival.

Hezekiah Moscow navigates fame in London's dangerous pugilism underworld.

The streaming series debuts on Hulu February 21st, executive-produced by a team that includes historian Prof. David Olusoga.

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has written A Thousand Blows, a new drama set in the perilous world of illegal boxing in 1880s Victorian London and based on little-explored real-life characters with incredible stories. The new series stars Stephen Graham and up-and-comer Malachi Kirby. A Thousand Blows is inspired by the true-life stories of a group of characters battling for survival in the brutal East End of London in the 1880s.

In A Thousand Blows, Hezekiah Moscow and Alec Munroe, best friends on the run from Jamaica, find themselves thrust into the criminal underbelly of London's thriving bare-knuckle boxing scene. As Hezekiah finds fortune and fame through the art of pugilism, he attracts the attention of the infamous Queen of the Forty Elephants, Mary Carr, who sets about exploiting his talents to further her criminal enterprise. Meanwhile, the menacing and self-declared emperor of the East End boxing world, Sugar Goodson, is determined to destroy Hezekiah, whose ambitions to fight in the West End threaten everything he has built. What ensues is a battle of the old world against the new.

The first season of Hulu's A Thousand Blows was created, written, and executive-produced by Knight. Starring and executive produced by Stephen Graham and Hannah Walters for Matriarch Productions, Damian Keogh and Kate Lewis for The Story Collective, and Tom Miller and Sam Myer for Water & Power Productions. Award-winning broadcaster and historian Professor David Olusoga acts as executive producer on the series, with Miller as Series Producer and Barrington Robinson and Jo Johnson as producers. The original series is executive produced for Disney+ EMEA by Lee Mason, Director of Scripted Content.

The cast of A Thousand Blows has nearly everyone you've heard of in British television: Malachi Kirby, Erin Doherty, Stephen Graham, Francis Lovehall, Jason Tobin, James Nelson-Joyce, Hannah Walters, Darci Shaw, Nadia Albina, Morgan Hilaire, Jemma Carlton, Caoilfhionn Dunne, Susan Lynch, Daniel Mays, Adam Nagaitis, Gary Lewis, Tom Davis, and Robert Glenister. A rather impressive lineup. Hulu's A Thousand Blows premieres on February 21st.

