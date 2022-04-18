Aaron Paul on What Would Get Him to Consider Breaking Bad Sequel

So with only hours to go until the sixth & final season of Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould's Bob Odenkirk & Rhea Seehorn-starring Better Call Saul hits our screens, we're checking back in with none other than Aaron Paul. Now as was already announced, Paul & Bryan Cranston are set to reprise their Breaking Bad roles for the prequel series' final run. Previously, Paul offered some insight to THR on when he learned that the news had broken, how he feels about the word getting out, and the "perfect way" Walt & Jesse will be making their return (more on that below). But this time, the topic shifts from prequels to sequels, and if Paul would ever consider a return to his award-winning role. Now to be clear? There is nothing at all known to be in the works, and both Gilligan and Gould have gone on record as saying that they were looking to spend some time outside of that universe creatively. But should they return…

When asked (as an example) if a storyline where Walter White's (Cranston) daughter Holly is now grown up and is heading to Alaska to track down an older Jesse Pinkman (Paul) after the events of Netflix's El Camino: A 'Breaking Bad' Movie would be something that would interest him, Paul made it pretty clear where he stands- just as long as one person is involved. "Honestly, if Vince is involved, my answer is yes," the actor said matter-of-factly.

Paul Was As Surprised As Everyone When Gilligan & Gould Confirmed Walt & Jesse's Return: "Shocked! I was heading to the [final season] premiere party of Better Call Saul, and they go, 'There's a flag on the play. Just so you know, Vince and Peter let everyone know that you and Bryan are going to be in the final season.' And I was like, 'What?!' So I didn't see that coming."

Paul's Glad Fans Know & That He Can Talk More About It: "To be honest, I'm happy to be able to finally talk about it and not be squirrelly. It's nice to be able to be open about it. So I'm excited. I think fans of 'Breaking Bad' and 'Better Call Saul' might have been expecting it. They've been seeing the 'Breaking Bad' family slowly appear within the walls of 'Better Call Saul,' so I think it would be odd if Walt and Jesse didn't make an appearance. So I'm excited that we did and how we did. I think people are going to be thrilled about it."

Paul Isn't Sure Fans Will Predict How Walt & Jesse Return: "To be honest, I'm such a fan of 'Better Call Saul' that I just didn't initially see how they were going to do it. But of course, leave it to Vince and Peter and the rest of the writers to come up with the perfect way. It's fun. I think people are going to be excited."

Starting at around the 8:30 mark, Odenkirk shares a preview from the upcoming season during his time on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where he also discusses Cranston and Paul returning for the final season, his health crisis last summer, a whole lot more (and definitely stay for the Old Country Buffet "training" video).

For a look at what's ahead as the series nears its narrative handoff to Breaking Bad and we (fingers crossed) get answers to what happens to "Gene Takovic" aka "Saul Goodman" aka Jimmy McGill and Kim (Seehorn), check out the following recently-released teasers for the return of AMC's Better Call Saul:

Check out this special "episode" of American Greed from CNBC shining a spotlight on our Jimmy and his wicked, wicked ways:

The extended 13-episode Season 6 kicks things off with a two-episode premiere on Monday, April 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. With the season split into two parts, viewers will have seven episodes to process before a break ahead of the series' final run of episodes beginning July 11. Now here's a look at the official trailer for the final season of AMC's Better Call Saul, followed by a look at the official season overview as well as overviews for the first two episodes:

Better Call Saul's final season concludes the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. From the cartel to the courthouse, from Albuquerque to Omaha, season six tracks Jimmy, Saul, and Gene as well as Jimmy's complex relationship with Kim (Rhea Seehorn), who is in the midst of her own existential crisis. Meanwhile, Mike (Jonathan Banks), Gus (Giancarlo Esposito), Nacho (Michael Mando), and Lalo (Tony Dalton) are locked into a game of cat and mouse with mortal stakes. Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 1 "Wine and Roses": Nacho runs for his life. Jimmy and Kim hatch a plan. Mike questions his allegiances. Directed by Michael Morris and written by Peter Gould. Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 2 "Carrot and Stick": Harsh realities dawn on Nacho. Gus investigates his suspicions. Directed by Vince Gilligan and written by Tom Schnauz & Ariel Levine.

Produced by Sony Pictures Television, Better Call Saul stars Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, Tony Dalton, and Giancarlo Esposito and is executive produced by Peter Gould, Vince Gilligan, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Thomas Schnauz, Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Diane Mercer, and Michael Morris.