Aaron Rodgers Takes Shot at Travis Kelce, Forgets Who Owns NY Jets

It sounds like New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers would rather get his medical advice from Joe Rogan than Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

With a win over the New York Jets, the Kansas City Chiefs & tight end Travis Kelce's Taylor Swift good luck streak now stands at two games – that's two wins in a row, both games that Swift attended. But it's not just the Chiefs feeling the power of what Swift has the offer, with the NFL seeing huge jumps in the ratings for those games (as well as a huge jump in sales of Kelce's jersey). But as the world awaits word on whether or not Kelce & Swift are the next new power couple, New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers took some time out from being at home with an injury to play the role of "shock jock fan" to take a not-so-veiled shot at Kelce regarding… wait for it… COVID vaccines – a topic that we were surprised to hear Rodger even joke about, considering his questionable past on the topic (more on that below).

Checking in with The Pat McAfee Show earlier today, Rodgers attempted to spray some perfume on the poop that was the Jets loss with a dig at Kelce's partnership with Pfizer to encourage folks to get their flu shots and COVID-19 boosters. "[It was a] moral victory out there… that we hung with the champs and that our defense played well, and Pat [Mahomes] didn't have a crazy game. And 'Mr. Pfizer' – we kind of shut him down. He didn't have his crazy impact game." Setting aside the fact that "moral victories" mean squat when Super Bowl time comes around. Of course, complicating this whole thing is that Rodgers is at home, still getting paid by Jets owner Woody Johnson – the heir to the Johnson & Johnson pharmaceutical fortune. And what's one of the things that Johnson & Johnson produces? Yup, vaccines. So, in a sense? Vaccines are giving Rodgers the opportunity to stay home & get better. Here's a look at what Rodgers had to share on McAfee's show – clearly not under the influence of any kind of horse tranquilizers, Drano blood transfusions, or any other "popular online COVID homebrew cures":

Saturday Night Live: Aaron Rodgers on Pete Davidson's Aaron Rodgers

While Rodgers might be okay taking a hit on the field, he doesn't seem quite so comfortable when folks hit back in real life. At least, that's how it seemed when responding to Pete Davidson's take on the NFL quarterback back in 2021. Checking in with The Pat McAfee Show – where the Saturday Night Live sketch was brought up by the host – the best initial reaction Rodgers could muster was, "Oh man." So for those who need to play catch-up, the week prior, the world found out that Rodgers had been playing fast and loose with the truth (or "lying," if you prefer) when it came to the truth about his vaccine status after he tested positive. That meant that, most likely, friends, fans, and other players in the locker room & on the field had no idea what his true health status was. It also meant that Rodgers wasn't able to play against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs that Sunday – which the Packers lost.

So just to make sure there was no confusion as to where he stood on the matter, Rodgers would visit McAfee to let all of us know just how unfair we were all being to him because the media actually called him out on his "immunized" nonsense. I mean, what more do you need to know than that he's spent time spewing medical advice from Joe Rogan?! What more could we ask of him? Other than not being a pretentious truth-twister who vibes "I'm better than you" just because he can throw a ball and knows how to use Google (though considering some of the wacky alternatives he's been checking out, it's pretty clear he doesn't know how to use it well). Well, that was just too good for Saturday Night Live to pass up, with Davidson's Rodgers appearing on FOX "News" host Jeanine Pirro's (Cecily Strong) show. After Pirro praises Rodgers for standing up for his "rights" even in the face of public opposition and sterility, Davidson hits with a number of lines that get to the core of Rodgers' face-saving bullshit. "People can talk all they want, but at the end of the day, my record is still 7 and 1," Davidson's Rodgers argues. "Meaning, of the eight people I've infected, seven are fine." Here's a look at the sketch:

Now it looks like Rodgers might be getting some kind of message (from Rogan, aliens, or whoever, we have no idea). "I made some comments that people might have felt were misleading. To anybody who felt misled by those comments, I take full responsibility for those comments," Rodgers said on McAfee's show. "I'm an athlete, not an activist," he went on to say, hoping to shift the narrative. "I'm going to go back to do what I do best, and that's playing ball."

Well, it wasn't long before the NFL had its say on the matter. Not long after, the professional football league fined the Green Bay Packers $300,000 for knowingly allowing Rodgers and receiver Allen Lazard to play even though it was in direct violation of the league's COVID protocols. Rodgers and Lazard were fined $14,650 each, as per the agreement between the NFL and the NFL Players Association (with more disciplinary action down the road with further violations)- not exactly what you would call a fine that creates too much of a "teachable moment." I mean, 14 grand is pretty much what Rodgers was making for 22 seconds of a State Farm commercial. And $300,000 for the Packers? Sorry, Packers fans. Your beer-n-brats just went up another five bucks. "We respect the League's findings, and we recognize the importance of adherence to the COVID protocols to keep our team and organization safe and healthy," said Packers boss Mark Murphy at the time. "We will continue to educate the team regarding the importance of the protocols and remain committed to operating within the protocol."

