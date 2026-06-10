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KPop Demon Hunters Graphic Novel In The Daily LITG, 10th of June 2026

KPop Demon Hunters Graphic Novel was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool, again. And the most popular article of the entire year.

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KPop Demon Hunters Graphic Novel was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool, again. Indeed, it seems to have been the most popular article of the entire year. Maybe you should go buy that thing. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

KPop Demon Hunters Graphic Novel Next Month, And Manhwa Next Year
KPop Demon Hunters Graphic Novel

KPop Demon Hunters Graphic Novel and the ten most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

  1. KPop Demon Hunters: Three New Books Announced For The Franchise
  2. DC Comics Removes Bilquis Evely Supergirl Print After Star Wars Claims
  3. DC Comics Announce Absolute Cassandra Cain For September 2026
  4. Razer Launches The Brand-New Rogue Backpack V4
  5. Official: This Is Where Absolute Batman Meets Absolute Joker Next Week
  6. Absolute Catwoman #1 Last Page Will Be Big For Batman Fans (Spoilers)
  7. The Return Of The Marvel Mangaverse After Twenty-Five Years
  8. Masters of the Universe: Legends Unite Launches For Amazon Luna
  9. Lion-O Returns to Iron Studios with New 1/10 ThunderCats Statue
  10. Spoilers! Unannounced Hasbro I.P. Joins Energon In M.A.S.K. Blind Bag

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, DC Comics' Ten-Year Plan

Thirteen Pieces Of Gossip About Upcoming DC Comics
DC Comics logo
  1. DC Comics Has New Owners At Warners, With A "Ten-Year Plan For DC"
  2. Buffy/Angel: David Boreanaz Happy to Be "Awakening" For Everyone
  3. Printer Refuses To Print Gehanna: Naked Aggression Maria Llovet Cover
  4. David Boreanaz On Gay Awakenings in The Daily LITG, 9th June 2025
  5. A Big Change For Ms Marvel In Giant Size Dark Phoenix Saga (Spoilers)
  6. The True Look Of Absolute Bane In Absolute Batman #9 (Spoilers)
  7. Mountain Dew Releases Two Flavors For Summer 2025
  8. Marvel Rewriting Official History Of Jean Grey & Phoenix? (Spoilers)
  9. Giant-Size Amazing Spider-Man #1 Preview: Kevin Smith Swings Back In
  10. Milly Alcock Discusses Her Intense Supergirl Screen Test
  11. The Tick Returns In Planet Comics From Wagon Wheel
  12. Marvel's One World Under Doom #7 September 2025 Solicitation
  13. Twenty-Eight Writers But Just One Jack Kirby in Jack Of All Comics
  14. Dr Colleen Douglas Bringing Shakespeare's Vampires To Hastings
  15. Japanese Cancel Holidays Over "Nostradamus" "Baba Manga" Predictions
  16. Personal Record, a YA Power Lifting Graphic Novel by Brittney Williams

LITG two year ago, Wonder Woman First

Cover image for Wonder Woman #9
Wonder Woman #9 Stjepan Sejic Cover
  1. DC Studios Introducing DCU's Wonder Woman Before Superman, Batman?
  2. Val Kilmer Returns as Batman with McFarlane's Batman Forever Wave
  3. Si Spurrier, Tini Howard, Benjamin Percy, on Saying Goodbye to X-Men
  4. Four Comic Books Beat Batman in Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
  5. Robin from Batman Forever Saves the Day with McFarlane Toys
  6. Doctor Who: Let's Discuss Richard E. Grant's "Lost" Doctor in "Rogue"
  7. Absolute Power Gossip: Amanda Waller Gets Brainiac Queen (Spoilers)
  8. Archie Comics Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Adventures Get An Omnibus
  9. Doctor Who E07 "The Legend of Ruby Sunday": It's Time to Get Twist-ed
  10. Creature Commandos: James Gunn's Wonder Woman Response Has Us Confused
  11. Oni Press Panels at American Library Association Conference 2024
  12. Dark Souls: Redemption Manga Debuts in August from Yen Press
  13. How to Prepare an Alibi in 1949's Exposed #6, Up for Auction
  14. Vince Napoli on Where Comic Horror Comes From in Beware 12, at Auction
  15. Palestinian Rapper Tamer Nafar Creating Graphic Novel Set in Israel
  16. Mark Waid Talks Absolute Power in the Daily LITG, 9th of June, 2024

LITG three years ago, Transformers & GI Joe at Image Comics

Transformers & GI Joe at Image Comics- Daily LITG 10th of June 2023
Transformers Vs GI Joe by Tom Scoli
  1. SCOOP: Transformers & GI Joe at Image Comics In Void Rivals #1
  2. Justice Society Of America Gets Later And Later For DC Comics
  3. Jonathan Hickman & Bryan Hitch Launch New Ultimate Comics Universe
  4. Harley Quinn, The Fifth Member Of The New Birds Of Prey
  5. Marvel To Launch Avengers Inc, From Al Ewing &#038; Leonard Kirk
  6. Paramount Releases Ambient Sound Video Of Star Trek Warp Core
  7. American Gods: Orlando Jones Discusses Firing, S02 Table Read Incident
  8. Babylon 5: J. Michael Straczynski Shares "The Road Home" Film Images
  9. WildCATS' Zealot Is The Fourth Member Of The New Birds Of Prey
  10. The Florida Comic Con That Banned Cosplay
  11. Bungo Stray Dogs Creator is Guest of Honor at Anime Expo 2023
  12. G.H.O.S.T. Agents Bring Their Crimson Reckoning To Kickstarter
  13. Ian Churchill's Marineman Debuts New Character, Marinegirl
  14. PrintWatch: Deadpool, Spider-Man, Star Wars & Fence
  15. Wish I Was a Baller, A Shaq-Friendly Graphic Novel From Amar Shah
  16. Toxic Masculinity in The Dashing School For Wayward Princes
  17. The Sound Of Star Trek's Warp Core in the Daily LITG 9th of June 2023

LITG four years ago, Jenna Coleman is Constantine

Jenna Coleman in The Sandman, Image: Netflix
Jenna Coleman in The Sandman, Image: Netflix
  1. The Sandman: Jenna Coleman's Johanna is Constantine "Upgraded"
  2. Today, Fortnite Gives Us The First Marvel/DC Comics Crossover In Ages
  3. Dan Slott To Leave Fantastic Four With #46 in August, Confirmed
  4. Watchmen, Alan Moore Help James Gunn Through Creative Rough Spots
  5. Pokémon TCG Pull Rate Quest: Astral Radiance Part Six
  6. McFarlane Debuts Skyrim 10 Year Anniversary Gold Alduin Figure
  7. How To Get Amaura, Tyrunt, Archen, & Tirtouga In Pokémon GO
  8. Now Batman #125 Gets A Special "Failsafe Protocols" Cover For FOC
  9. Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Evolving Skies In June 2022
  10. LEGO Reveals Incoming Price Increase For Sets Starting August
  11. Ms Marvel Gets Her Own Romance Comic, In Love Unlimited
  12. Bruce Campbell Writes DC Comics' Sgt. Rock Vs. The Army Of The Dead
  13. Twelve Years On Dark Horse Books Publishes Second Edition Of Shinjuku
  14. Marvel (And Kieron Gillen) Give Us A Naked Iron Man For Judgment Day
  15. Rob Liefeld Returns to New Mutants for 40th-Anniversary Variant Cover
  16. Boys Run The Riot Volume 2 Review: Authentic, Moves Swiftly
  17. Cyberpunk 2077: Big City Dreams Review: Small Scale Tragedy
  18. Attack Peter Returns to Comics Vault Live With New Oblivion Song Cover
  19. Cyberpunk 2077: Where's Johnny Review: Hardboiled Wonderland
  20. Drunks In Space – Highball, A New Comic by Stuart Moore & Fred Harper
  21. DC To Publish Official DCEU Prequel Comics To Black Adam Movie
  22. Comic Store In Your Future: Rodman Comics Day on FCBD
  23. Chris Malgrain On The Journey To Adam Infinitum
  24. An Upper Class Constantine For The Daily LITG, 9th June 2022

LITG five years ago – Kevin Feige And Cyclops

Kevin Feige Asks Cyclops For His Story, In Today's X-Men (Spoilers)
X-Men Hellfire Saga
  1. Extended Cut of That Conversation Between Cyclops and Kevin Feige
  2. The Boys: Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy Earns Amell's Arrowverse Approval
  3. Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Finale Images Feel A Little Too Final
  4. Spoilers: Kevin Feige Asks Cyclops For His Story In Today's X-Men #21
  5. Walking Dead Finale A Little Too Final- The Daily LITG, 9th June 2021
  6. Hasbro Reveals New Wave of Star Wars: The Black Series Archive Figures
  7. Transformers Shattered Glass Soundwave Debuts From threezero
  8. When A Comic Falls From $227 To $13 Overnight – Dawn Of X Vol 8 TPB
  9. The Timeline Of Hellfire Gala, Updated With X-Men #21 & Excalibur #21
  10. Unpacking New Blind Item Sinister Secrets in X-Men #21 (Spoilers)
  11. The First Appearance – And Line-Up – Of DC Comics' JLQ for DC Pride
  12. First Harley Keener Sets W.E.B. Of Spider-Man On Fire On eBay
  13. The Underrated Debut of Blue Beetle in Mystery Men Comics #1
  14. Nick Spencer and Substack Have Teamed Up to Launch a Comics Imprint
  15. Comic-Con Has Revealed the 2021 Eisner Award Nominees
  16. Sergio Aragones Covers Up Snelson #2 From Fred Harper & Paul Constant
  17. No, Loki Does Not Tie In With Heroes Reborn (Spoilers)
  18. Unpacking New Blind Item Sinister Secrets in X-Men #21 (Spoilers)
  19. PrintWatch: Conjuring, Broken Souls Ballad, Unikorn, Cherry Blackbird
  20. The Comic Book "Special Thanks" Credits For Loki S01E01
  21. One of the Best X-Men Comic Collections Ever Assembled Up for Auction
  22. WWE's New Day Morphin to Power Rangers Ahead of Boom Comic
  23. Excalibur #21 Goes Full Brexit for The Hellfire Gala (Spoilers)

LITG six years ago, Stephen Amell, All Of A Quiver

Stephen Amell, All Of A Quiver - The Daily LITG 10th June 2020.
Stephen Amell, All Of A Quiver – The Daily LITG 10th June 2020.

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it started to ramp up..But as well as Warren Ellis' memories of Christian Cooper and the Marvel Swimsuit issues, the confrontation between Tee Franklin and Stephen Amell topped the chart. Here are the top ten stories of the day.

  1. Tee Franklin Calls Out Stephen Amell – and Gets a Tweet Back
  2. Chuck Rozanski of Mile High Comics Responds To 'DC Sucks' Criticism
  3. Warren Ellis Remembers When Marvel Illustrated Swimsuit Went Gay
  4. Everyone In Swimsuits in The Daily LITG 9th June 2020
  5. The GI Joe: Snake Eyes: Deadgame Cover Rob Liefeld Declines to Sign
  6. Supergirl Star Chyler Leigh Comes Out, Shares Her Personal Journey
  7. First Appearance of Gold Lantern in Legion #6 Sells $20-$30 on eBay
  8. The Flash: Stephen Amell Supports Grant Gustin for Being Grant Gustin
  9. Opinion: How "The Ancient Mew Effect" Weakens Card Games
  10. Rumours About Big DC Comics Digital Publishing Initiative

LITG seven years ago

Yes, yes, it feels like so long ago. With Chelsea Cain in JK Rowling's position back then.

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Scott McCloud, creator of Understanding Comics.
  • Chris Thompson, of Eaglemoss
  • Charles Vess, of Sandman, and publisher of Green Man Press.
  • Howard Simpson artist of Harbinger, Turok, Looney Tunes and Champions
  • Bill Anderson, Silver Surfer inker
  • Matt Haley, artist on Firestorm, Birds Of Preyart director of Morgan Spurlock's Comic-Con Episode IV: A Fan's Hope .

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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