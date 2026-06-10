Posted in: Comics | Tagged: kpop demon hunters, newlitg

KPop Demon Hunters Graphic Novel In The Daily LITG, 10th of June 2026

KPop Demon Hunters Graphic Novel was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool, again. And the most popular article of the entire year.

KPop Demon Hunters Graphic Novel was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool, again. Indeed, it seems to have been the most popular article of the entire year. Maybe you should go buy that thing. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

KPop Demon Hunters Graphic Novel and the ten most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, DC Comics' Ten-Year Plan

LITG two year ago, Wonder Woman First

LITG three years ago, Transformers & GI Joe at Image Comics

LITG four years ago, Jenna Coleman is Constantine

LITG five years ago – Kevin Feige And Cyclops

LITG six years ago, Stephen Amell, All Of A Quiver

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it started to ramp up..But as well as Warren Ellis' memories of Christian Cooper and the Marvel Swimsuit issues, the confrontation between Tee Franklin and Stephen Amell topped the chart. Here are the top ten stories of the day.

LITG seven years ago

Yes, yes, it feels like so long ago. With Chelsea Cain in JK Rowling's position back then.

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Scott McCloud , creator of Understanding Comics.

, creator of Understanding Comics. Chris Thompson , of Eaglemoss

, of Eaglemoss Charles Vess , of Sandman, and publisher of Green Man Press.

, of Sandman, and publisher of Green Man Press. Howard Simpson artist of Harbinger, Turok, Looney Tunes and Champions

artist of Harbinger, Turok, Looney Tunes and Champions Bill Anderson , Silver Surfer inker

, Silver Surfer inker Matt Haley, artist on Firestorm, Birds Of Prey, art director of Morgan Spurlock's Comic-Con Episode IV: A Fan's Hope .

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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