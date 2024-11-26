Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: harlan coben, Missing You

Missing You Trailer: Netflix Previews Harlan Coben Limited Series

Premiering January 1 and starring Rosalind Eleazar (Slow Horses), Missing You is the latest Harlan Coben thriller to get adapted by Netflix.

Missing You is the latest thriller adapted from a Harlan Coben novel to get the Netflix miniseries treatment. There's nothing quite like the shock of stumbling on an old flame on a dating app. When it happens to Detective Kat Donovan, seeing her ex-fiancé's face again forces her to revisit old wounds … and buried secrets. That's exactly what you'll find in Missing You, the new mystery-thriller from Coben. The limited series, which will be released on New Year's Day, features the author's signature blend of twists, turns, and surprises that will have you on your toes 'til the very end (and have Netflix smiling if it brings in the kinds of numbers that the previous Coben adaption pulled).

Eleven years ago, Detective Kat Donovan's fiancé, Josh — the love of her life — disappeared, and she hasn't heard from him since. Now, swiping profiles on a dating app, she sees his face, and her world explodes all over again. Josh's reappearance forces her to dive back into the mystery surrounding her father's murder and uncover long-buried secrets from her past.

Missing You, adapted from Coben's novel of the same name, is the author's latest on-screen collaboration with Netflix, following other must-see series like Stay Close, Fool Me Once, and The Stranger. That's a lot of Coben adaptations on Netflix. I guess the algorithm likes his stories as much as The New York Times Bestseller List does. And once again, it transposes the story from the US to a UK setting with a British cast, this time featuring, well, virtually everyone you've ever seen on a British crime show. The lead is played by Rosalind Eleazar, best known for starring in Slow Horses on Apple TV+ with Ashley Walters as her missing ex, Sir Lenny Henry as her cop father, Richard Armitage as her superior officer and buddy, with James Nesbitt, Steve Pembleton, and Marc Warren amongst many more actors that make you say, "Hey, that's them from all those shows!"

Missing You was produced by Quay Street Productions. Coben serves as an executive producer on the project alongside Nicola Shindler, Richard Fee, Danny Brocklehurst, and Victoria Asare-Archer, who is also the series writer.

Missing You will stream on Netflix from January 1st, 2025.

