Abbott Elementary Season 5: Our S05E11 "Mall Part 3: Heroes" Preview

Here's our updated preview for tonight's episode of ABC and series creator Quinta Brunson's Abbott Elementary, S05E11: "Mall Part 3: Heroes."

Article Summary Abbott Elementary S05E11 wraps up the "Mall Trilogy" with big changes for teachers and students at the mall.

Faculty discover their success at the mall is being exploited, threatening their efforts for the kids.

Mr. Johnson faces a shake-up as a new custodian joins the Abbott Elementary staff in episode 11.

Preview of episode 12, "Picture Day," where unexpected school chaos is set to unfold on January 28th.

It appears "The Mall Trilogy" may be coming to an end tonight with ABC and series creator, star, and executive producer Quinta Brunson's Abbott Elementary S05E11: "Mall Part 3: Heroes," and our team doesn't appreciate how they – and more importantly, their students – have been treated. And then there's the matter of how Mr. Johnson (William Stanford Davis) handles being joined by another custodian. Along with an official overview, an image gallery, and more for tonight's episode, we also look ahead to S05E12: "Picture Day" with an official overview of the January 28th episode.

Abbott Elementary Season 5 Episodes 11 & 12 Previews

Abbott Elementary Season 5 Episode 11: "Mall Part 3: Heroes" – After the faculty finds surprising success operating the school in the mall, they quickly realize they are being taken advantage of. Meanwhile, a new custodian arrives to join Mr. Johnson.

Abbott Elementary Season 5 Episode 12: "Picture Day" – When picture day catches the teachers at Abbott by surprise, chaos ensues.

In this workplace comedy, a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal — are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these incredible educators may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don't love the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.

ABC's Abbott Elementary stars Emmy Award winner Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues, Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti, William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson, and Emmy Award winner Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard.

Quinta Brunson created the series and serves as executive producer alongside Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker of Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions, Randall Einhorn, and Brian Rubenstein. Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios, produce the series.

