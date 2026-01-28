Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: abbott elementary

Abbott Elementary Season 5: Our S05E12 Preview: It's "Picture Day"!

It's "Picture Day" on tonight's episode of ABC & Quinta Brunson's Abbott Elementary - and it looks like the teachers forgot about it! Uh-oh.

After surviving "The Mall Trilogy," you have to cut the educators in ABC and Quinta Brunson's Abbott Elementary some slack if something like "Picture Day" slips their minds. But that won't keep the chaos from coming, and that's exactly what they're looking to contain in tonight's episode. After checking out the official overview, image gallery, and more, make sure to stick around for the official overview of next week's episode, S05E13: "Candygrams" (yup, it's Valentine's Day).

Abbott Elementary Season 5 Episodes 12 & 13 Previews

Abbott Elementary Season 5 Episode 12: "Picture Day" – When picture day catches the teachers at Abbott by surprise, chaos ensues.

Abbott Elementary Season 5 Episode 13: "Candygrams" – It's Valentine's Day at Abbott, and the teachers find themselves meddling in students' love lives while navigating their own.

In this workplace comedy, a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal — are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these incredible educators may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don't love the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.

ABC's Abbott Elementary stars Emmy Award winner Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues, Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti, William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson, and Emmy Award winner Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard.

Quinta Brunson created the series and serves as executive producer alongside Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker of Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions, Randall Einhorn, and Brian Rubenstein. Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios, produce the series.

