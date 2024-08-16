Posted in: ABC, Hulu, Opinion, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: ABC, donald trump, kamala harris, opinion

ABC Releases More Details on September 10th VP Harris/Trump Debate

ABC News released additional details on its September 10th debate between VP Kamala Harris and convicted felon Donald Trump.

Well, it turned out that ex-reality show host, multi-impeached ex-POTUS, and convicted felon Donald Trump finally did agree to debate Vice-President Kamala Harris on Tuesday, September 10, on ABC – and now, we're getting some of the details. The debate will be taking place in Philadelphia at the National Constitution Center beginning at 9 pm ET (with a pre-debate special at 8 pm ET). David Muir and Linsey Davis will serve as the moderators, with the one-on-one airing/streaming on ABC, ABC News Live, Disney+, and Hulu. A second debate between the two has also been confirmed, though specific details have not been released. Vice-presidential nominees Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Sen. JD Vance are confirmed to debate on October 1st.

A quick debate history lesson to get everyone up to speed. Back in May, Trump and then-Democratic POTUS nominee and President Joseph Biden had agreed upon two debate dates – before either one of them was more than their party's respective nominees: June 27th on CNN and September 10th on ABC. Since that time, President Biden stepped down as the Democratic POTUS nominee – with VP Harris already having enough publically pledged delegates to secure the spot at the party's convention later this month. Once that happened, the back-tracking and seesawing by Trump shifted into overdrive.

First, Trump and his ilk attempted the old "she's not the party's official nominee" excuse to block the ABC debate – except President Biden also wasn't when the debate dates were initially announced. Following that, they claimed that Trump couldn't go on ABC because there would be a "conflict of interest" since Trump is in litigation with the network over comments made by This Week's George Stephanopoulos. The big problem with that? The suit was filed two months before the debate dates were agreed upon – why wasn't there a "conflict" then?

When Trump and President Biden were finalizing details, FOX "News" and MSNBC were taken off the table as hosts – with the guideline being that only a network that hosted a 2016 Republican primary debate and a 2020 Democratic primary debate were eligible. And we all know by now that studio audiences were always going to be a line in the sand – and it was also a point that Trump agreed to (reportedly, in exchange for Trump not being fact-checked in real-time).

