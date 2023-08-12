Posted in: Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, checkered past, courage the cowardly dog, preview

Adult Swim: Courage Helps Us with Our "Checkered Past"; CN OG Bumper

Courage the Cowardly Dog helps Cartoon Network & Adult Swim promote "Checkered Past"; Cartoon Network releases old-school classic bumper.

As we learned last month, viewers are going to be getting even more Adult Swim in their daily programming lives. Beginning on Monday, August 28th, the programming day officially kicks off at 5 pm with a start-up block entitled "Checkered Past." And with its focus being on Cartoon Network originals that have had staying power over the years with fans (like Dexter's Laboratory and Courage the Cowardly Dog) & that also have a bit of an "edge" to them, we have a feeling that it's going to be a hit (more details below). With a little more than two weeks to go, Cartoon Network & Adult Swim have enlisted some of those familiar animated faces to help get the word out to a new generation of viewers. For this go-around, we have Courage demonstrating how they understand Millennials' worst fears – and following that, Cartoon Network gets a serious case of nostalgia. And the only way for them to cure that is with a look back at a classic bumper ad that finds Fred Flinstone and Speed Racer facing off over a parking space – with a whole ton of guest stars included (let us know in the comments section below which characters you recognized).

Here's a look back at the "Checkered Past" promo, followed by trip down memory lane:

And here's a look back at the bumper that aired offering the friendly programming reminder:

And here's the teaser from last month, reaffirming the date & time change:

"Animation can both speak to multiple age groups in the moment and also find new audiences across decades. The early Cartoon Network originals—like 'Dexter's Laboratory' or 'Courage the Cowardly Dog' are examples of shows that do both," shared Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, Boomerang & Discovery Kids, in a statement to Deadline Hollywood when the time change was first announced. Here's how it's going to work:

"Checkered Past": Beginning on August 28th and running Monday through Friday, viewers will be treated to a selection of Cartoon Network's beloved classics, such as the two mentioned above as well as The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy, Ed, Edd, n' Eddy, and others.

Saturday Nights: On Saturday, the 6 pm hour will be set aside to spotlight current TV-PG originals such as Unicorn: Warriors Eternal (Adult Swim's best launch in more than a year & the top-rated new animated show in the demo) and My Adventures With Superman.

Sunday Nights: As for Sundays, viewers will continue to see those "Acme Night" family-friendly film screenings running from 6 pm to 9 pm (with the rest of the Adult Swim schedule expected to stay as is).

Here's the Reason Why: Since moving Adult Swim to a 7 pm start earlier this year, viewing among viewers 18 to 49 grew by 24% – along with a 38% jump in the 18-to-34 demo (that's compared with the previous Cartoon Network-branded schedule). That jump in the 18-49 demo has shown to be the highest on Mondays (66% peak) and Tuesdays (87% peak), with 8 pm viewing numbers benefitting from hold-over viewers from the previous hour. And in the all-important ranking of ad-supported networks, Cartoon Network/Adult Swim moved from 12th place to 6th place not long after the programming time was changed.

