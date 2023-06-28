Posted in: TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, eric andre, rick and morty, sarah sherman

Adult Swim Festival on the Green Hitting SDCC; Rick and Morty MIA?

The Adult Swim Festival on the Green will take place over SDCC weekend. Smiling Friends, Eric Andre, Sarah Sherman... but no Rick and Morty?

Adult Swim Festival is back – and it's going to be rolling in San Diego during San Diego Comic-Con weekend. Set up outside of the San Diego Convention Center (5th Avenue Landing and Convention Way) from Thursday, July 20, through Saturday, July 22, the event will be headlined by Eric Andre (The Eric Andre Show) and producer, rapper & filmmaker Flying Lotus. But that's far from all because the Adult Swim Festival on the Green in San Diego will also include performances from one of our serious favorites, Sarah Sherman (aka Sarah Squirm, Saturday Night Live, "Adult Swim Flayaway" Infomercial). And joining Sherman are Hemlocke Springs, Ginger Root, DeathbyRomy, and producer & DJ Akira Akira. And if you're going to be around SDCC 2023, the event is free if you're 18+ years of age (with advance reservations for the big event set up at AdultSwimFestival.com).

But that's sooooo far from all. What else can you look forward to? How about the "'Smiling Friends' Rodeo," celebrating one of Adult Swim's most popular series with creators Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel? In addition, composers Tyler Bates & Joanne Higginbottom (Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal) will be joined by a live orchestra for "The Genndy Tartakovsky Musical Experience," with an introduction by creator Genndy Tartakovsky himself. Don't think that anime fans have been left out because the "Toonami on the Green" event will feature breaking news, surprise guests & never-before-seen reveals. And, in honor of Adult Swim's upcoming "Checkered Past" programming block of some of its greatest hits (and more), the festival will present a trivia and screening event. What's interesting is that – aside from the key art released – there's no initial mention of Dan Harmon & Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty. Of course, that could change over the next three weeks, but it seems odd with a new season expected this fall and Rick and Morty: The Anime also expected to drop this year.

And if it's refreshments that you're looking for, Pop-Tarts and Hint Water/Hint+ Vitamin will be there to handle your needs.

And that's why we love covering Adult Swim. When we went live earlier today with the Adult Swim Festival on the Green schedule (more on that below), we were curious about the lack of Rick and Morty in the press release (aside from appearing in the key art). With a seventh season on the way and Rick and Morty: The Anime waiting in the wings, it made sense for the Emmy Award-winning series to have a presence at the four-day event. Well, it looks like our concerns can find a home elsewhere because our dimension-hopping duo will have an event during the festival. And why's that cool to confirm? Because that means we can start obsessing about what we might learn between now and then. But for now? Here's a look at what's in store over SDCC 2023 weekend…

