Adventure Time: Distant Lands-Obsidian Preview: The Dragon Returns

With HBO Max, Cartoon Network, and Pendleton Ward's Adventure Time: Distant Lands – Obsidian now only two days away from returning to our screens for the second of four special event episodes, viewers are getting a look at how it all kicks off. In the opening minutes to Adventure Time: Distant Lands – Obsidian, the dragon has returned which means Marceline and Princess Bubblegum will need to return to the Glass Kingdom (and to their tumultuous past) in order to save the day.

Here's a look at Adventure Time: Distant Lands – Obsidian, premiering on HBO Max on Thursday, November 19th:

Here's a look back at the official trailer for Adventure Time: Distant Lands – Obsidian that also includes an introduction to new character Glassboy (voiced by Michaela Dietz)- with the special set to land on HBO Max on Thursday, November 19:

In 'Obsidian,' when a powerful and dangerous dragon breaks free from its prison beneath the Glass Kingdom, Glassboy—a young bookworm—sets out to find the legendary hero who first defeated the dragon centuries ago: Marceline the Vampire Queen. Marcy, now living in domestic bliss with Princess Bubblegum, is apprehensive about revisiting the Glass Kingdom. It's a place that holds bad memories for her and Bubblegum. With the help of Glassboy and some new friends, Marceline and Princess Bubblegum will have to confront their rocky past as they face off against an ancient foe.

During its Comic-Con@Home panel over the summer, Olivia Olson (Marceline) performed a preview of the original song "Monster" from the special- and now we have singer-songwriter King Princess (Cheap Queen) officially performing the song for the special's playlist:

In September, the streaming service and Cartoon Network released the "BMO Mixtape" to compliment the big-little hero's space adventure that included "Eternity With You (Ft. Michaela Dietz) [Gilligan Moss Mix]"- a new song from the upcoming special that you can check out here: