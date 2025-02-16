Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Alan Ritchson, Blue Mountain State, Reacher

Blue Mountain State: Alan Ritchson Offers Update on Sequel Series

During NASCAR's Daytona 500, Alan Ritchson (Reacher) had some good news to share with Blue Mountain State fans about the sequel series.

Wow. It's been a year since we last checked in on how things were looking with the sequel series to Chris Romano and Eric Falconer's Alan Ritchson, Darin Brooks, and Chris Romano-starring college football comedy series Blue Mountain State. In the return series, Reacher star Ritchson would reprise his role as Kevin "Thad" Castle – with Brooks and Romano expected to reprise their roles as Alex Moran and Sampson "Sammy" Cacciatore, respectively. At the time, there was some question as to whether the series would have ended up at Amazon's Prime Video (home to Ritchson's series adaptation of Lee Child's Jack Reacher novels) or Netflix (where the series has found a new audience and built up its reputations among new viewers who discovered the series years after it ended its run in 2011). Well, it would appear that Prime Video is getting the series – with Ritchson offering some more insights earlier today.

Serving as an honorary pace car driver during NASCAR's Daytona 500, Ritchson also took part in a media session where he took questions from the press. Having nothing but love for his time with Blue Mountain State, the Reacher actor added, "We're actually setting it up with Amazon." From there, Ritchson made a promise to the faithful BMS fans out there: "I think it's going to be the best season of BMS we've ever had. It is so damn funny, and it's perfect, you know, the way that we resurrect the characters and then sort of bring them into the way that things are now," Ritchson said – especially in terms of how college football has become much more of a business. "I mean, everything's changed. I mean, you know you can get paid to play now, you know? I mean, there's the [transfer] portal… there's so many things that we can play with now that will surprise a character like Thad," he added.

