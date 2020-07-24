Adventure Time: Distant Lands Preview: Check Out Marceline's New Song

Back in October 2019, Adventure Time fans were excited to learn that the adventures of unlikely heroes Finn and Jake, as well as their friends (and "not-so-friends"), were far from over with HBO Max's Adventure Time: Distant Lands. The four specials will continue Pendleton Ward's tales of Adventure Time that captured imaginations and introduced our best buds, who travel the mystical Land of Ooo with a family of colorful characters that millions of viewers have grown to love. HBO Max's specials continue the tales of a universe that captured imaginations and introduced our best buds, who travel the mystical Land of Ooo with a family of colorful characters that millions of fans adore.

With "BMO" having kicked things off, viewers were treated to a sneak preview of the next special "Obsidian," which spotlights Marceline and Princess Bubblegum as they journey to the imposing, beautiful Glass Kingdom (and deep into their tumultuous past) to prevent an earthshaking catastrophe. But this "sneak preview" is a special one: along with a look at the official artwork, we also have Olivia Olson (Marceline) performing the original song "Monster" from the special (auto set for the 34:55 mark):

Here's what viewers can expect from the four specials, which kicked off earlier this year with an adventure focusing on our lovable little robot "BMO" (as you'll see in the teaser below). When there's a deadly space emergency in the farthest reaches of the galaxy, there's only one hero to call, and it's probably not BMO. Except that this time it is. Meanwhile, "Obsidian" spotlights Marceline and Princess Bubblegum as they journey to the imposing, beautiful Glass Kingdom (and deep into their tumultuous past) to prevent an earthshaking catastrophe. Over at "Wizard City," we follow Peppermint Butler as he starts over at the beginning: just another inexperienced Wizard School student. When mysterious events at the campus cast suspicion on Pep and his checkered past, can he master the mystic arts in time to prove his innocence? Finally, "Together Again" brings Finn and Jake together one more time, as they rediscover their brotherly bond while embarking on the most important and lasting adventure of their lives.