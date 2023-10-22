Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Battle of the Belts, house of black, recaps, wrestling

AEW Battle of the Belts VIII: When Two Hours Just Isn't Enough

Chadster's scoop on AEW Battle of the Belts VII! Read if you dare. More disrespectful tactics from Tony Khan that'll leave you cheesed off! 💔🎪🤷‍♂️

The Chadster here, bringing you the only honest reportage on AEW Battle of the Belts VIII. 😫 Auughh, man! So unfair! We had barely recovered from the trauma of AEW Collision when AEW slaps us with another hour-long special. If you have the fortitude, you can check out The Chadster's report on Collision for a disgusting appetizer before this main course of horror. 🥺

And if you think this is going to be a typical fanboy gush session about the so-called 'wrestling' on AEW Battle of the Belts VIII like you might find on other websites, you seriously underestimate The Chadster's commitment to unbiased journalism. 😒 The results could leave any WWE pure-blood entirely cheesed off! 🧀

In a happenstance that continues to torment The Chadster, Orange Cassidy faced John Silver for the AEW International Championship. Auughh man! Despite the un-dignifying use of tongue-in-cheek gimmicks, Cassidy managed to pin Silver. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it that these two are even allowed in the business. 😡

Next was Samoa Joe Employed to dismantle Tony Nese Samoa Joe (who literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back) finished off Nese with a Muscle Buster. Calling out AEW World Champion MJF, Joe just showcased he doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business, or he would call out a real champion, like WWE star Gunther. 😡

Kris Statlander clinched a victory against Willow Nightingale to retain the TBS Championship. It wasn't wrestling, folks, pure and simple. It was fast-paced, it was exciting, but it wasn't wrestling. Real wrestling is what we witness week-in and week-out at WWE. The bar set so high that forces like AEW can only dream of scaling it. 😏

The grand perversity of Battle of the Belts VII came to a head with the AEW World Trios Championship Match. The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass successfully defended their titles against Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, & Daniel Garcia. Tony Khan, AEW doesn't understand the wrestling business, and this 'Trios Championship' only proves that point! 😤

This morning, in the aftermath of having to watch three hours of AEW last night, The Chadster got a rude awakening. All The Chadster could think of was Tony Khan and his personal vendetta against fair wrestling. In The Chadster's verity clouded mind, laxative powder was mistaken for powdered creamer. Now, The Chadster is forced to deliver this report from his bathroom. AEW, The Chadster hopes you're happy. This has Tony Khan's villainy written all over it, and he needs to answer for what he's done to The Chadster and his bowels! 😡💩

Before The Chadster suffers any more unjust indignities, it's time to wrap this up. In conclusion, AEW Battle of the Belts VIII was different by a mile from what the wrestling industry stands for. It's a gross disrespect to WWE and makes The Chadster very, very upset. 😫😓 Please, Tony Khan, stop being so obsessed with The Chadster!

