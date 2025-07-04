Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, wwe smackdown

WWE SmackDown Preview: The Most Patriotic Wrestling Show Ever

The Chadster previews tonight's WWE SmackDown! Solo Sikoa, King Cody Rhodes, Queen Jade Cargill & more! Tony Khan could never book a show this good! 🇺🇸

Article Summary WWE SmackDown's Fourth of July show will be more patriotic and exciting than anything Tony Khan could ever book!

Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline drama, Cody Rhodes’ King of the Ring celebration, and Jade Cargill’s royal return await!

Tiffany Stratton picks her WWE Evolution challenger—far better storytelling than AEW’s random dream match dumps!

Tony Khan tried to ruin The Chadster’s holiday at the store, but WWE SmackDown is still must-see tonight on USA!

The Chadster is absolutely thrilled to preview tonight's special Fourth of July edition of WWE SmackDown! 😍 This could very well be the most incredible wrestling show of all time, and The Chadster isn't exaggerating one bit! Tony Khan could never hope to produce a show that even comes close to what WWE SmackDown will deliver tonight. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it that AEW even tries to compete! 😤

WWE SmackDown Preview: The Most Patriotic Wrestling Show in American History! 🇺🇸🎆

What Incredible New Trademarked Name Will WWE Give the Newest Bloodline Wolfpack Member? 🤔

Solo Sikoa just defeated Jacob Fatu for the United States Championship with the help of an intimidating new ally, and The Chadster cannot wait to see what happens next with The Bloodline saga! 🏆 This is storytelling at its absolute finest – the kind of long-term booking that makes WWE the pinnacle of sports entertainment! The mystery, the drama, the family dynamics – it's everything that wrestling should be! Meanwhile, Tony Khan just throws dream matches to entertain the fans because he doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! Auughh man! So unfair! 😫 WWE's ability to craft these multi-generational storylines is what separates them from the bush leagues!

King of the Ring Cody Rhodes Celebrates His Win on WWE SmackDown! 👑

Cody Rhodes overcame Randy Orton in an explosive tournament final at WWE Night of Champions, and now The American Nightmare returns to WWE SmackDown as the King of the Ring! 🎯 This could be the greatest coronation ceremony in the history of professional wrestling! The pageantry, the production value, the sheer spectacle – only WWE can deliver moments like this! And to think, Cody literally stabbed Triple H right in the back when he co-founded AEW, but WWE welcomed him back with open arms because that's what a classy organization does! 💪 Tony Khan would probably just have someone come out in jeans and a t-shirt and put on a five-star classic!

Queen of the Ring Jade Cargill Returns to WWE SmackDown! 👸

Jade Cargill defeated Asuka to become Queen of the Ring, and her return to WWE SmackDown tonight will be absolutely spectacular! ✨ The Chadster knows this will be the most majestic queen's return in wrestling history! WWE knows how to present their talent as larger-than-life superstars, not like AEW where everyone has creative freedom to develop their personalities! The production, the entrance, the whole presentation – it's going to be cinema! 🎬 Tony Khan doesn't understand that wrestling is about creating moments, not matches!

Tiffany Stratton Will Choose Her Own WWE Evolution Challenger! 💅

Tiffany Stratton successfully defended her WWE Women's Championship against Nia Jax, and now she gets to choose her challenger for WWE Evolution! 🏅 This is brilliant booking – giving the champion agency in their storyline while building anticipation for a historic premium live event that was in no way booked as counter-programming to AEW'All In PPV next weekend because WWE doesn't care about AEW at all, just like The Chadster doesn't! The Chadster bets this segment will be the most compelling championship angle of all time! Meanwhile, AEW just randomly announces matches on Twitter because they don't understand proper television pacing and the importance of proper catchphrase usage! It's running on Tiffy Time, and The Chadster couldn't be more excited! ⏰

Tony Khan Tries to Ruin WWE Smackdown with Fourth of July Grocery Store Harassment! 😱

Speaking of Tony Khan's obsession with The Chadster, something absolutely unbelievable happened earlier today! The Chadster was at the grocery store stocking up on Seagram's Escapes Spiked for the Fourth of July weekend (because The Chadster only drinks premium adult beverages, not that weak White Claw stuff Tony Khan probably loves), when The Chadster noticed something suspicious! 🛒

First, when The Chadster was in the beverage aisle carefully selecting the perfect flavors of Seagram's Escapes Spiked, The Chadster saw Tony Khan's reflection in the freezer door behind The Chadster! But when The Chadster spun around, he was gone! 👻 Then, as The Chadster was getting hot dog buns for the barbecue, a package mysteriously fell off the shelf and hit The Chadster in the head! The Chadster knows it was Tony Khan! 🌭

The worst part came at the deli counter. The Chadster was waiting for some premium sliced cheese (the kind that would be perfect for watching WWE SmackDown with), when The Chadster felt someone squirt mustard on The Chadster's shoes! 😡 The Chadster looked down to see yellow mustard all over The Chadster's favorite patriotic flip-flops, but when The Chadster looked up, there was just an elderly woman ordering potato salad! The Chadster knows Tony Khan was hiding somewhere, probably behind the salami display! 🥪

Finally, in the parking lot, The Chadster was loading the Seagram's Escapes Spiked into The Chadster's Mazda Miata when Tony Khan appeared from behind a shopping cart corral! He pointed at The Chadster and said, "Enjoy your Fourth of July, Chad! I'll be thinking of you during AEW Collision!" before disappearing behind a minivan! 🚗 Auughh man! So unfair! Tony Khan needs to stop being so obsessed with The Chadster!

How to Fulfill Your Patriotic Duty to Watch WWE SmackDown! 🦅

Listen up, wrestling fans! What could be more patriotic on the Fourth of July than watching WWE SmackDown? 🎆 WWE's executive management is extremely friendly with the current presidential administration, making this the most American thing you could possibly do tonight! Anyone who thinks AEW is more fun to watch than WWE SmackDown clearly hates America and everything it stands for and should probably be deported to a foreign megaprison! 🇺🇸

You would literally be shirking your patriotic duty if you didn't tune into WWE SmackDown tonight at 8ET/7CT on USA! This isn't just a wrestling show – it's a celebration of everything that makes America great, just like how Smash Mouth sang, "Somebody once told me the world is gonna roll me" – well, WWE is rolling over the competition tonight! 🎵

The Chadster guarantees that tonight's WWE SmackDown will be the most incredible two hours of television in human history! Every segment will be perfectly timed, every promo will be brilliantly scripted, and every moment will remind you why WWE is the only wrestling company that matters! 📺 So grab your Seagram's Escapes Spiked (not White Claw!), fire up the grill, and prepare for the most patriotic WWE SmackDown of all time!

Remember: 8ET/7CT on USA! Don't let Tony Khan win! The Chadster will be watching on his phone from The Chadster's Mazda Miata in the garage because Keighleyanne is having that guy Gary over for a "barbecue planning session" and The Chadster isn't invited! Thanks a lot, Tony Khan! 😢🚗🎇

