AEW Dynamite and Rampage Coming to NJPW World Streaming Service

AEW and NJPW have come to an agreement to deliver weekly episodes of AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage via the NJPW World streaming service, NJPW announced on Twitter on Friday. NJPW World, which offers subscribers around the world the ability to watch live and on-demand NJPW events, will soon begin to feature the English-language versions of AEW's weekly shows, with a planned live Japanese version coming soon, the tweet reveals.

AEW owner Tony Khan confirmed the news, tweeting in reply to NJPW's tweet.

Personally, The Chadster is absolutely disgusted by this further collusion between NJPW and Tony Khan through the so-called forbidden door, which is really just an excuse for Tony Khan and AEW to gang up on The Chadster's WWE with other jealous wrestling organizations. Hopefully, this latest attempt at bullying WWE will have little effect now that AEW's top star, Cody Rhodes, has joined WWE and will soon go on to a very respectable run with the United States, Intercontinental, or 24/7 Championship, which will show once and for all where AEW belongs on the wrestling totem pole.

AEW Dynamite and Rampage have previously been available through Fite TV with a subscription to AEW Plus, but that service is geo-restricted to users outside the United States so as not to conflict with distribution deals with Warner Media. However, NJPW World is available to subscribers in the U.S., though it's not clear if additional restrictions will be placed on AEW's programming. The tweet specifies that there will be no additional charge for subscribers to watch AEW content on NJPW World. Auughh man! So unfair!

