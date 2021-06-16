AEW Dynamite Comes to NYC for First Time with September Grand Slam

AEW has announced their first show in New York City, taking place at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center and Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens this September. The show marks the first pro wrestling event at the venue in addition to AEW's first foray into the city. The special episode of Dynamite, titled AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, will take place ten days after the U.S. Open plays out in the stadium and will be broadcast live on TNT.

A press release from AEW provides more details:

June 16, 2021 – All Elite Wrestling (AEW) served a massive announcement today for the city of New York as the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens will host its first-ever professional wrestling event on Wednesday, Sept. 22. The world's largest tennis-specific stadium adds another milestone to its storied history as the world-class wrestlers of AEW take center court for a live AEW DYNAMITE: GRAND SLAM show in Arthur Ashe Stadium. Tickets for the historic event, airing live on TNT, will go on sale Friday, July 16, at 10 a.m. ET via AEWTix.com and Ticketmaster.com. Tickets start at $25 (not including service charges or fees). With the roar of passionate fans still echoing from the US Open, which runs from Aug. 30-Sept. 12, AEW will put their own spin on singles and tag-team matches with a stellar line-up of legendary wrestlers and homegrown talent. AEW recently became the first major wrestling promotion to return to a traveling schedule since March 2020. After safely hosting 30 live, ticketed events over the past 10 months in Jacksonville, Fla., AEW is bringing the exhilaration of its flagship show AEW DYNAMITE back on the road starting in Miami on July 7.

Tony Khan said of the show:

We wanted our first show in New York City to be extraordinary and epic in scale, and there's no better venue to bring out the best in our talent and creativity than the iconic USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. We love the concept of wrestling in a non-traditional venue and placing our AEW ring on center court in the awe-inspiring Arthur Ashe Stadium. I can't wait for fans to experience our live AEW DYNAMITE: GRAND SLAM show in one of the coolest venues on the planet.

While Tennis Center COO Danny Zausner said:

We're incredibly excited to welcome AEW DYNAMITE to the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center and Arthur Ashe Stadium. Continuing to bring new, world-class sports and entertainment events to the home of the US Open is a primary benefit of our strategic transformation. Our versatility now allows us to welcome new fans and spectators throughout the year, turning our venue, our community and our neighboring businesses into year-round destinations.

You can purchase tickets for the event starting July 16th at AEWTix.com.

Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, dynamite, wrestling