AEW Dynamite Delivers Explosive Action En Route to Revolution

AEW Dynamite packed the H-E-B Center with championship matches, heated confrontations, and the announcement of Jon Moxley vs. Adam Copeland at Revolution.

Article Summary AEW Dynamite sets the stage for Revolution with explosive matches and major storyline developments.

Adam Page shines with a decisive victory, clashing backstage with MJF in a heated confrontation.

The Death Riders retain Trios title, and Samoa Joe challenges Christian Cage for next week’s action.

Adam Copeland vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship is officially announced for Revolution.

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) presented another captivating edition of AEW Dynamite from the H-E-B Center in Austin, Texas, masterfully advancing multiple storylines while building anticipation for both the upcoming Grand Slam Australia event and AEW Revolution pay-per-view.

The evening commenced with "Hangman" Adam Page decisively defeating "Platinum" Max Caster in the "Best Wrestler Alive" open challenge match, culminating in Page's signature Buckshot Lariat for the victory. This dominant performance reinforced Page's position as one of AEW Dynamite's premier competitors. Backstage, Page interrupted an interview with Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF), only for MJF to verbally assault the frustrated cowboy.

In a significant championship contest, The Death Riders, comprising "The Bastard" PAC, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli, emerged victorious over The Undisputed Kingdom's Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong in an AEW World Trios Championship match. The bout, characterized by its technical precision and rapid pace, concluded with Yuta securing a controversial pin over O'Reilly.

The evening's international flavor was on full display during a trios match featuring Samoa Joe, HOOK, and Katsuyori Shibata, who made quick work of their opponents before Joe issued a compelling challenge to Christian Cage's Patriarchy faction for next week's AEW Dynamite.

Ring of Honor (ROH) World Champion Chris Jericho's confrontation with Bandido evolved into chaos, with The Learning Tree and The Outrunners brawling, leading to the dramatic entrance of Powerhouse Hobbs, who left Big Bill prone following a devastating spinebuster. This segment expertly demonstrated AEW's ability to weave multiple storylines together while maintaining audience engagement.

MJF faced veteran performer Dustin Rhodes in a technically sound contest that concluded with MJF forcing Rhodes to submit to the Salt of the Earth arm bar. The post-match altercation between MJF and "Hangman" Adam Page set the stage for next week's AEW Dynamite face-to-face confrontation as both competitors repeatedly escaped the clutches of AEW officials to attack the other.

In women's division action, both Megan Bayne and Kris Statlander secured victories in their respective matches, with Bayne attacking Statlander after her win, suggesting an impending rivalry, and perhaps an alliance between Bayne and Statlander's opponent, Penelope Ford, who played a similar role in setting up Thunder Rosa for an attack by Bane on last weekend's AEW Collision. Additionally, TBS Champion Mercedes Moné received a passionate challenge from Harley Cameron, showing off the latter's incredible talent and charisma, and building anticipation for their upcoming championship match at Grand Slam Australia.

In the main event, The Hurt Syndicate successfully defended their AEW world Tag Team Championship against The Gunns. While the returning Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn put up a valiant effort, they were no match for the power and skill of Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin, as the Syndicate marked their first title defense and AEW's commitment to putting all of its belts on somewhat equal footing continued.

The evening concluded with a dramatic segment featuring "The Rated R Superstar" Adam Copeland and "Switchblade" Jay White, who had earlier absconded with AEW World Champion Jon Moxley's championship briefcase. The interaction culminated in the official announcement of Moxley versus Copeland for the AEW World Championship at Revolution, though White and Copeland will first clash with the Death Riders at Grand Slam Australia.

Throughout the broadcast, AEW Dynamite demonstrated its commitment to long-term storytelling while simultaneously establishing new narratives. The program's seamless integration of international talent, established veterans, and emerging stars continues to distinguish AEW as professional wrestling's premier alternative product.

The company's strategic build toward both Grand Slam Australia and Revolution showcases AEW's expanding global presence while maintaining the compelling weekly narratives that have become a hallmark of AEW Dynamite. As the road to Revolution intensifies, AEW's masterful blend of in-ring action and character development continues to elevate professional wrestling's creative boundaries.

