AEW Dynamite Recap – AEW Finally Gets an On-Screen Authority Figure?

AEW Dynamite Recap for November 25th, 2020 Part 1

After a brief welcome from Jim Ross, on commentary with Tony Schiavone and Excalibur, Hangman Page comes out to the ring to open up Dynamite. Page hasn't wrestled since losing to Kenny Omega in the Eliminator Tournament. And so here begins the second act of the Hangman Page story. The Dark Order's John Silver comes out, flanked by a bunch of Dark Order members. In a pre-recorded promo, Evil Uno and John Silver basically call Page a loser.

They have a match. It lasts more than ten minutes. Page wins with the Buckshot Lariat to get a much-needed win. John Silver gets a much-unneeded loss.

Hangman Page defeats John Silver via pinfall.

Dark Order comes back out to the ring after the match. Evil Uno says they're not here to jump PAge, and he regrets some of the things they've done to him in the past. Uno displays empathy to Page's plight and even calls The Elite a cult for refusing to let him quit when he tried. Uno says the Dark Order is here for Page, and he knows where to find them.

Commentary runs through tonight's card, and the takeaway is that Will Hobbs seems to have changed his name to Powerhouse Hobbs. Alex Marvez interviews Kenny Omega, wearing a suit and sunglasses, backstage. He asks Kenny's thoughts on what's been happening with his Jon Moxley feud. Kenny says that a year ago, he was the one nursing injuries from Moxley and lost a match to him. Now they're gonna fight again, but their roles are reversed. Moxley is the face of the company and being called the best in the world. And now Kenny is back to his old self. This goes on a little while longer, and the gist of it is that Kenny wants the belt to prove he's the best. He asks Moxley to "leave the garbage wrestling at home" and fight Kenny in a real wrestling match. He congratulates Moxley on expecting a baby, but going back to Moxley's promo from last week about his dad, Kenny says his dad would beat the shit out of Moxley's dad. Okay, that was low.

Moxley faces Omega next week on the AEW Dynamite special Winter is Coming. Also announced for next week: Darby Allin and Cody Rhodes vs. Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs. Dynamite takes a commercial break and then returns with another of those trademark Darby Allin videos. Allin lights a car on fire in the video.

Powerhouse Hobbs comes to the ring with Taz. Lee Johnson is already in the ring, ready to job. They have a match. Hobbs wins, obviously.

Powerhouse Hobbs defeats Lee Johnson via pinfall.

Taz enters the ring with a mic to run his mouth after the match. He tells Hobbs to go celebrate his victory while he takes care of business. Taz says AEW doesn't acknowledge the FTW Championship or respect the FTW lifestyle. He wants someone from management to come out and accept the legacy of the championship. As he's talking, his mic cuts out. Taz demands Justin Roberts hand over his mic. He starts ranting again. He says if management shuts this mic, he'll go to the announce table, and… it cuts off again. Tony Schiavone confirms that Tony Khan ordered this. Cody Rhodes comes out with a headset on to ask Taz to leave the ring. Oh no, is Cody doing the authority figure gimmick now?

Cody says Taz is wasting time, but next week they can settle it when Hobbs and Starks face Cody and Allin. Taz says they'll get whooped next week, but that's not the point. He wants respect for the FTW championship. Cody acknowledges what Taz is saying and says he'll "run it up the flagpole." Taz accuses Cody of being corporate and makes a bunch of WWE references.

Now Cody is pissed. He says that Taz's son is training to be a pro wrestler, but he's not training with Taz. He's training with Cody. Taz says Cody went too far and makes like he's gonna leave. Cody turns his back to him. Holy shit Taz puts him in the Tazmission. Taz's son comes out and grabs the FTW title, and leaves with Taz. The Gunn Club comes out to tend to Cody.

Okay, I was ready to hate this segment because Cody suddenly became an on-screen authority figure, but all of that was erased by seeing a Tazmission in 2020. Dynamite takes a commercial break. After the break, Alex Marvez interviews Eddie Kingston about Butcher and Blade vs. Rey Fenix and Pac tonight. But while Kingston is talking trash, Moxley walks into frame and gets in his face. Kingston says it wasn't him that attacked Moxley last week. He has his own stuff to handle. And Moxley has his own stuff to handle and knows who it was (Kenny).

Top Flight come to the ring. The Hybrid 2 follow. They have a match. Angelico makes one of Top Flight (I'll learn their names next week) tap out with an ankle lock.

TH2 defeats Top Flight via submission

TH2 continues to beat on Top Flight after the match, and the Young Bucks come out to make the save. Vicki Guererro and Nyla Rose cut a promo. Vicki accuses Brandi Rhodes about nepotism and then mocks her for getting beaten up by Jade Cargill next week.

