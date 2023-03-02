AEW Exposes Business as Refs Help Powerhouse Hobbs Climb Ladder Powerhouse Hobbs won the ladder match on AEW Dynamite last night, but he lost the war for the wrestling business in The Chadster's unbiased opinion.

Powerhouse Hobbs won the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match last night, earning himself a shot at the winner of the TNT Championship match at Revolution next week on AEW Dynamite. But at what cost? To earn his victory, Hobbs need to expose the wrestling business to the world, destroying kayfabe. Now, thanks to Powerhouse Hobbs and AEW, everyone will know that wrestling is fake. Once again, Tony Khan has RUINED EVERYTHING and shown he has absolutely zero respect for the wrestling business and everything Vince McMahon has ever done for it. Auughh man! So unfair!

By AEW standards, the ladder match on AEW Dynamite last night was going well. The crowd was happy with all of the extremely dangerous stunts that the AEW stars were pulling off using the ladders and excited for the prospect of fan-favorites grabbing the brass ring and earning a future TNT title shot. But by the time Hobbs eliminated his competition and got ready to climb the ladder, it became clear that he was not going to be able to make it on his own. The ladder had become totally broken, much like The Chadster's sexual potency after the formation of AEW. As a result, Powerhouse Hobbs needed the help of several referees to hold the ladder steady while he climbed. And perhaps because the ladder could not be positioned properly, Hobbs had to climb to the very top of the ladder and awkwardly unhook the ring, after which he was clearly stuck at the top of the ladder.

The crowd was supportive as Hobbs slowly and carefully managed to make his way back down, but as Wardlow and current TNT Champion Samoa Joe came to the top of the ramp to battle ahead of their match at Revolution, Joe got stuck in the headset wires at the commentary booth. All of these mishaps only served to expose to viewers that wrestling is a staged sport, which just goes to show that Tony Khan doesn't understand the first thing about kayfabe. Vince McMahon would never expose the fakeness of the wrestling business unless it personally benefited him in some way, but The Chadster doesn't see how this benefited Vince McMahon at all, so Tony Khan should never have done it, and that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so!

