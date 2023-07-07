Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew rampage, wrestling

AEW Rampage Preview: International Atrocities Tour Continues Tonight

Brace yourselves, readers! The Chadster digs into the mess that is tonight's episode of AEW Rampage in the most unbiased fashion possible. Auughh man!

📢📢📢 Hey there again dear readers, it's your boy The Chadster back with another hard-hitting and unbiased report on the calamity that befalls the wrestling industry week after week – yes, you guessed it right – it's time to grit our teeth and brace ourselves for yet another episode of AEW Rampage. The 100th episode, in fact! The Chadster is beside himself that AEW has already produced 100 episodes of this torturous program! 😤😤😤

Now, The Chadster doesn't enjoy pulling apart each and every woeful decision taken by AEW's misguided management team, led by their billionaire brat of a boss, Tony Khan. But as one of the few wrestling journalists out there committed to telling the truth about AEW, it's a cross The Chadster is willing to bear in pursuit of objective journalism.

In the service of that mission, let's take a look at what fresh heck AEW Rampage promises to bring us this week. 😱😱😱

There's a match on the cards between Daniel Garcia & Sammy Guevara and Jeff Jarrett & Matt Hardy – two teams that The Chadster would bet his beloved Mazda Miata don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. Auughh man! So unfair! And it's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😢😢😢

Another match that exemplifies AEW's ongoing problems is the bout between Big Bill & Brian Cage and Matt Sydal & Trent Beretta. The scale of the mismatches AEW is willing to indulge in is truly mind-boggling. It's almost like Tony Khan is personally trying to cheese off The Chadster. 😠😠😠

One-On-One Hikaru Shida vs. "The Problem" Marina Shafir? Are they kidding? This match is too nonsensical even for AEW. The Chadster may not have the wrestling prowess of a WWE superstar, but surely the wrestling business can't have fallen this low. Surely Tony Khan can't think he can mock wrestling and Vince McMahon in this manner. What next, Tony Khan, booking a wrestling match between a broomstick and a mop? 😡😡😡

And then there is the utterly convoluted trios rematch between Adam Page & The Young Bucks and The Dark Order. The Chadster would bet his last White Claw seltzer that this will end in a contrived and predictable mess. Tony Khan and his minions at AEW just don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. It is apparent even to someone like The Chadster who is just an ordinary, everyday, extremely unbiased wrestling blogger. 🙄🙄🙄

Listen readers, the saddest part is that The Chadster was at a wrestling seminar at the Pittsburgh Hilton this week, excited to learn more about the sport he truly loves. And who should show up as the guest speaker but Tony Khan! Khan had the audacity to lecture everyone on the "AEW Method." Like anyone in their right mind would want advice from the person most responsible for the downfall of the wrestling business! Leave The Chadster alone, Tony Khan! Stop speaking at his seminars!

In conclusion, The Chadster urges every reader to be a conscientious wrestling fan, and turn their backs on AEW's egregious product. Sure, you could tune in to watch AEW Rampage if you really had to at 10/9C on TNT tonight, but why would you want to lead yourself into such despair? Do yourself a favour; stick to the sanitized, meticulously crafted brilliance of WWE's stellar programming. Stay well clear of the cesspool that is AEW, and let's hope, for the sake of our beloved wrestling, that Tony Khan's reign of misrule will soon be over. 💔💔💔

#AEWDynamite was the #1 show on cable/satellite this Wednesday!

Check out the data below! See you on TNT for the special 100th episode of

Friday Night #AEWRampage

TONIGHT

+

Saturday Night's Alright For Fighting, and we have a huge night of wrestling on #AEWCollision TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/gkitOkXTU4 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 7, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!