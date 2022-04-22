AEW Rampage Tonight: TBS Championship, NJPW Crossover, More

AEW Rampage is on the air again tonight, which The Chadster finds to be just so unfair to The Chadster's beloved WWE. Why does AEW have to have a show on the same night as Smackdown, taking away attention from WWE? So disrespectful. And even more disrespectfully, even though the show is only an hour long, AEW has booked more matches and segments than a typical three-hour episode of WWE Raw. Auughh man! So unfair!

Here's the lineup of matches for AEW Rampage tonight and what The Chadster thinks of them in his honest, totally unbiased opinion:

Can The Chadster just say how cheesed off it makes him that AEW has Tony Schiavone do all of these interviews? Doesn't Tony Khan understand the first thing about the wrestling business? Interviewers aren't supposed to have memorable personalities. They're supposed to ask a banal question so the wrestler can read his or her scripted promo and then stand there looking flabbergasted until the camera cuts away.

But Tony Khan has zero respect for the wrestling business and everything Vince McMahon has done for it, which is why he has Tony do all these interviews instead. It makes The Chadster so mad, The Chadster will probably be unable to sexually perform for his wife for another six months! Thanks a lot, Tony Khan!

And that's not even getting into the matches. How does AEW have time for four matches on Rampage tonight? Where are they going to fit in all the replays of the interviews from earlier?!

Then you have NJPW teaming up with AEW to bully WWE, which is so unfair it should be illegal! How is Tony Khan allowed to get away with this?!

And don't get The Chadster started on how messed up it is for WWE to put important matches on free television when WWE has to reserve them for Peacock Premium Live Events. That's just not playing fair at all, though The Chadster shouldn't expect anything less from Tony Khan.

Speaking of Tony Khan competing very unfairly with WWE, how dare they bring in their own female MMA star when WWE has had just so much trouble getting Ronda Rousey over? Does Tony Khan really think he can do something more successfully than Vince McMahon? That will never happen. But if it does, it would be just so disrespectful!

AEW Rampage airs at 10/9C on TNT tonight, but if you care about The Chadster's well being at all, please don't tune in, whatever you do. You're going to tune in anyway, aren't you? Why are you bullying The Chadster?!

Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, Rampage, wrestling