AEW September to Remember: Explosive Final Chapter Before All Out

AEW September to Remember delivered compelling wrestling action as the company set the stage for All Out, proving why it remains wrestling's premier alternative.

Article Summary AEW September to Remember sets the stage for All Out, showcasing compelling wrestling action and storytelling

Event features contract signings, qualifying matches, and intense confrontations building anticipation for Saturday's PPV

Diverse wrestling styles on display, from high-flying acrobatics to technical prowess and power-based dominance

AEW continues to offer a fan-focused alternative to WWE, honoring tradition while embracing innovation

All Elite Wrestling's AEW September to Remember emanated from Canada Life Place in London, Ontario, presenting a masterful exhibition of professional wrestling that served as the penultimate broadcast before this weekend's highly anticipated All Out pay-per-view. The event demonstrated precisely why AEW continues to represent a refreshing alternative to World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) in today's wrestling landscape, particularly as the latter organization increasingly prioritizes corporate interests over fan accessibility.

AEW September to Remember, a nomenclature deliberately evocative of Extreme Championship Wrestling's legendary November to Remember events, exemplified how Tony Khan's promotion has inherited the rebellious DNA of Paul Heyman's revolutionary company. While WWE may possess the ECW trademarks following their acquisition of the defunct promotion's assets, AEW September to Remember proved that intellectual property rights alone cannot capture the intangible essence of innovation and fan-first philosophy that ECW pioneered.

The evening commenced with extraordinary drama as AEW Men's World Champion Adam Page and challenger Kyle Fletcher engaged in a contract signing moderated by Tony Schiavone. Page's impassioned discourse regarding Fletcher's potential and the psychological ramifications of championship failure demonstrated the sophisticated storytelling that distinguishes AEW from its competition. The stipulation preventing Don Callis Family interference, with the additional consequence of Fletcher forfeiting his TNT Championship should violations occur, added layers of complexity absent from WWE's often predictable booking patterns.

Jon Moxley's victory over Roderick Strong exemplified the hard-hitting, authentic wrestling style that AEW consistently delivers. The match featured genuine physicality and competitive spirit, with Marina Shafir and Daniel Garcia's presence adding strategic elements without overwhelming the core athletic contest. Strong's signature backbreakers and Moxley's methodical brutality created a compelling narrative that culminated in Wheeler Yuta's decisive interference, setting the stage for Moxley and Darby Allin's Coffin Match confrontation at All Out.

Bobby Lashley's dominant performance against Toa Liona further solidified The Hurt Syndicate's formidable presence. The All Mighty's victory via submission demonstrated AEW's commitment to presenting diverse wrestling styles, from high-flying acrobatic displays to exhibitions of technical prowess to power-based dominance. The post-match confrontation between MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and their adversaries generated anticipation for their six-person tag team encounter at All Out.

AEW September to Remember featured three qualifying matches for the AEW World Tag Team Championship Four-Way Ladder Match, each presenting distinct narratives and wrestling philosophies. The Young Bucks' victory over Bang Bang Gang showcased heelish craftiness, while JetSpeed's triumph over the dysfunctional alliance of Killswitch and Kip Sabian highlighted innovative double-team maneuvers, including a spectacular double-hurricanrana that Bryan Danielson acknowledged as unprecedented.

The main event saw Josh Alexander and Hechicero secure the final ladder match position by defeating TopFlight, despite the Martin brothers receiving sage counsel from Hangman Page earlier in the evening. The post-match chaos, featuring all qualified teams, provided an exhilarating preview of Saturday's championship contest while Fletcher's devastating table spot assault on Page created a shocking conclusion to AEW September to Remember.

The storytelling outside the ring also demonstrated the depth of AEW's roster and the wealth of storylines set to converge at Saturday's PPV. Toni Storm's spotlight segment, interrupted by her three All Out challengers, established genuine tension for the four-way championship match.

The sit-down interview between Bryan Danielson and Darby Allin represented storytelling sophistication rarely witnessed in contemporary wrestling. Allin's Mount Everest metaphor and his accountability regarding Danielson's career-ending injury created genuine emotional resonance. Their private exchange, culminating in a handshake agreement, demonstrated AEW's confidence in allowing storylines to develop organically without excessive exposition.

The face-to-face confrontation between Christian Cage, Adam Copeland, and FTR delivered perhaps the evening's most emotionally charged segment. Copeland's homecoming to Ontario, accompanied by the traditional singing of his entrance theme, created an electric atmosphere. Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood's attempts to diminish the legacy of Cage and Cope fell flat against Copeland's reminder of their quarter-century dominance. Christian's declaration that his wealth rendered the threatened fines meaningless precipitated a pull-apart brawl that left Harwood bloodied and tensions at their zenith heading into All Out.

AEW's stylistically diverse and workrate-heavy offerings were on display throughout the night, with various undercard exhibitions showing off all that the wrestling world has to offer. Thekla's No Holds Barred victory over Queen Aminata featured weapons-based violence that harkened back to ECW's hardcore legacy. The match's brutality, including trash can shots and chair-based offense, contrasted sharply with WWE's sanitized approach to violence. Thekla's victory positioned her as a credible threat to Toni Storm's championship reign.

Máscara Dorada's triumph over The Beast Mortos in the AEW Unified Championship Eliminator Tournament showcased international wrestling excellence. The match featured multiple Canadian Destroyers, appropriately executed in Canada as Danielson noted, and concluded with Dorada's spectacular shooting star press. The post-match confrontation between Kazuchika Okada, Konosuke Takeshita, and Dorada established intriguing dynamics for their triple threat championship match at All Out.

Riho's victory over Robyn Renegade, with Mercedes Moné providing commentary, built anticipation for their TBS Championship encounter while maintaining competitive credibility for all participants.

AEW September to Remember reinforced why discerning wrestling enthusiasts increasingly gravitate toward All Elite Wrestling. While WWE continues escalating ticket prices beyond typical family budgets, pursuing controversial Saudi Arabian ventures, and maintaining uncomfortable political associations, AEW September to Remember presented affordable, accessible entertainment that respects both performers and audiences.

The production values throughout AEW September to Remember maintained broadcast television quality without the overproduced sterility that characterizes WWE programming. Commentary from Bryan Danielson added credibility and insight without overwhelming the action, while referee discretion and competitive match structures preserved suspension of disbelief.

As All Elite Wrestling approaches All Out this Saturday afternoon from Toronto's Scotiabank Arena, AEW September to Remember has established compelling narratives across multiple divisions. The event succeeded in its primary objective: creating anticipation for the pay-per-view while delivering a complete, satisfying broadcast experience.

AEW September to Remember demonstrated that professional wrestling can simultaneously honor tradition while embracing innovation, respect audience intelligence while remaining accessible, and present authentic competition while advancing dramatic narratives. These qualities, abundantly displayed throughout AEW September to Remember, explain why Tony Khan's organization continues attracting viewers seeking alternatives to WWE's increasingly corporate-focused product.

The revolutionary spirit of ECW lives not in archived footage or merchandising rights, but in promotions willing to prioritize wrestling and wrestlers over quarterly earnings reports. AEW September to Remember proved that such ideals remain commercially viable and artistically vital in 2025's wrestling landscape.

