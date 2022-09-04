AEW TBS Champ Jade Cargill Goes She-Hulk After Athena Makes Her Angry

If you didn't get a chance to check out tonight's AEW mega-pro-wrestling event, "All Out," then you missed out on another famous name throwing some love at Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk from the popular Marvel Studios & disney+ series. Earlier this week, it was singer, rapper & all-around multi-talent Megan Thee Stallion joining the MCU that was getting all of the attention (and rightfully so). But tonight, TBS Champ Jade Cargill made it known via her ring attire and entrance that she was the only superhero that was going to be in that ring tonight. And her opponent Athena learned that the hard way, as Cargill's record went to a jaw-dropping 37-0 (damn). And make sure to check out Bleeding Cool's coverage of the event here.

Here's a look at two tweets from AEW's official social media account offering a look at Cargill's entrance as well at how the champ represented the MCU in the ring:

And speaking of Megan Thee Stallion, here's a look at all of the big-name cameos we've seen so far during Disney+ & Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law:

Now here's a look back at the two previously-released official trailers & series overview, with the first two episodes of Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law currently streaming on Disney+:

"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

Joining Maslany in the Marvel Studios & Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is Jameela Jamil as Titania, a Marvel supervillain with incredible strength and a frequent rival of Jennifer's, Ginger Gonzaga (Kidding) as Walters' best friend, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass, Anais Almonte, Nicholas Cirillo, and Griffin Matthews. In addition, Mark Ruffalo reprises his role as Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk, Tim Roth (Reservoir Dogs) returns as Emil Blonsky, aka The Abomination, and Benedict Wong returns as Wong. Emmy award-winner Jessica Gao (Adult Swim's Rick and Morty) leads the writers' room & executive produces, with Kat Coiro executive producing and directing the pilot & additional episodes (E02-E04; E08; E09) of the legal comedy along with Anu Valia (E05-E07). Coiro, Gao, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Brad Winderbaum executive produce, with Wendy Jacobson & Jennifer Booth co-executive producing.