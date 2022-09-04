AEW All Out PPV: Full Card Preview, Predictions, and Results

Welcome to the hub for Bleeding Cool's coverage of tonight's AEW All Out PPV. We've compiled a preview and predictions for the show tonight, and once it starts, we'll be updating this article with the results of each match (and the opportunity to mock us for all the predictions we got wrong). We'll also have links to highlights articles for any major events, for those of you two cheap to buy the PPV but also too lazy to look at the highlights yourself on Twitter. Or for those of you who just like giving Bleeding Cool your clicks. Hey: we appreciate you.

[Jump to Results]

The Zero Hour pre-show begins at 7PM ET and will stream on Bleacher Report and AEW's YouTube channel. All Out will also stream on Bleacher Report (for masochists), Fite (for international viewers), and traditional PPV providers. More info on how to watch the show here.

Here's the full card for tonight's All Out PPV:

AEW All Out Full Card

AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk

vs. AEW Interim Women's World Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Dr. Britt Bake r vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Jamie Hayter

vs. r vs. vs. AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Swerve in Our Glory vs. The Acclaimed

vs. TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill vs. Athena

vs. AEW World Trios Championship Tournament Final Match: The Elite vs. Dark Order

vs. Daniel Garcia on a Pole Match: Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson

vs. Christian Cage vs. Jungle Boy

vs. Miro, Darby Allin, and Sting vs. House of Black

and vs. Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

vs. FTR and Wardlow vs. The Motor City Machine Guns and Jay Lethal

and vs. and Casino Battle Royal featuring Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Penta El Zero Miedo, Rey Fénix, Rush, Andrade El Idolo, Dante Martin, and More

And here's who your pal Jude Terror thinks is winning each match:

AEW All Out Main Card Predictions

The storyline leading up to this match suggests Punk will win. It's possible that Punk will turn heel (though he may still be cheered in Chicago), and MJF will probably get involved in this match in some way. But there's enough ambiguity that any outcome is really possible, which is what makes this a great main event. If I was booking — Moxley would win. The guy is currently on a great run and I want it to continue, even though I'm pretty sure it ends tonight.

Predicted Winner: CM Punk

Will Britt Baker or Hikaru Shida become two-time AEW Women's Champions? Or will Toni Storm become champ for the first time? The most unlikely winner of the four, Jamie Hayter, is perhaps the one who deserves it most, and the most interesting choice. I'll be pulling for Hayter, but I think Storm must win, as that seems like the direction they were heading before Thunder Rosa got injured.

Predicted Winner: Toni Storm

The Acclaimed are without a doubt one of the hottest acts in AEW, but I don't see them winning tonight. Swerve in Our Glory are really just getting started, and Tony Khan needs to get his money's worth out of them. It's possible the Gunn Club gets involved here.

Predicted Winners: Swerve in Our Glory

Jade Cargill will one day lose the TBS Championship, but it should be to build a new star, not to elevate an ex-WWE one. I'm pretty sure Cargill will retain.

Predicted Winner: Jade Cargill

It's hard to imagine Kenny Omega losing his first big match since returning, even if Page and the Dark Order deserve and have earned the win here tonight. A win for Dark Order would be the feel-good moment of the night, but sometimes wrestling isn't about feel-good moments; it's about heartbreak.

Predicted Winners: The Elite

Don't get me wrong — Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho is likely to be a great match, perhaps even better than people expect. But the build to the match has really been about the fight for Daniel Garcia's soul, and it feels like the whole point is for Garcia to ascend to mega babyface status and join the Blackpool Combat Club. So the most likely outcome is Garcia preventing Jericho from cheating for a Danielson win.

Predicted Winner: Bryan Danielson

After everything Christian Cage has done to Jungle Boy, a Jungle Boy win is the most obvious prediction of the night. Sometimes, the obvious choice is the right one, as is the case here. Christian will put Jungle Boy… excuse me, Jack Perry… over huge.

Predicted Winner: Jungle Boy

On the one hand Malakai Black is rumored to have recently been dissatisfied and asked for his release, though things are reportedly smoothed over now. He could really use a big win lest House of Black feel like a bunch of losers. But on the other hand, Miro also needs the big win. I'm gonna go with Miro, but no matter who wins, social media is gonna be pissed and claim the other is being misused.

Predicted Winners: Miro, Darby Allin, and Sting

This whole feud is about Ricky Starks ascending to the next level, right? So it makes sense for him to win, right? Sure. But then when will it be Powerhouse Hobbs's turn?!

Predicted Winner: Ricky Starks

This match will be a treat, but it's hard to imagine Wardlow and FTR not getting the win here.

Predicted Winners: Wardlow and FTR

The mostly likely winner of this one is whoever debuts or returns in the Joker slot, right?

Predicted Winner: The Joker

And for the All Out Zero Hour Pre-Show:

AEW Zero Hour Full Card and Predictions

All-Atlantic Championship Match: Kip Sabian vs. Pac

vs. FTW Championship Match: Hook vs. Angelo Parker

vs. AAA Mixed Tag Team Championship Match: Tay Melo and Sammy Guevara vs. Ortiz and Ruby Soho

and vs. and Eddie Kingston vs. Tomohiro Ishii

This is yet another match where it feels like both competitors really need the win. After taking a lot of losses in his AEW career, Pac finally got his due when he won the tournament to become the first All-Atlantic Champion, and he's barely defended that title. Sabian, on the other hand, well, his whole gimmick is about being overlooked, and this is his first match since returning. I think this one is more make-or-break for Sabian.

Predicted Winner: Kip Sabian

This is basically a squash exhibition match. Hook wins.

Predicted Winner: Hook

We've talked a lot in this article about AEW wrestlers who really need wins, and in that category, Ortiz and Ruby Soho may top the list. AEW waited so long to give a big win to Ortiz that his tag team completely disintegrated before they had a chance to hold the belts (and his former partner seems unhappy about it). Ruby Soho has basically lost every big match in AEW, most notably the one where Rancid played her to the ring. Sammy and Tay can definitely take a loss here, but will they? I'm gonna have to go with hope on this one, even though I'm skeptical.

Predicted Winners: Ortiz and Ruby Soho

I'm sure this will be a great match, but being in the only non-title match on the pre-show feels a little bit like a punishment for Eddie Kingston following his recent suspension. Still, Kingston lost his NJPW match against Ishii, so he'll probably win his AEW rematch, and then hopefully can return to that feud with Sammy Guevara that got him suspended in the first place.

Winner: Eddie Kingston

AEW All Out Results

Check back here later to see who won and see highlights of any major events or surprises. The pre-show starts at 7PM Eastern and the main show at 8.