AEW, Warner Bros. Reach Multi-Year Deal: Max Livestreaming & More

AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery reached a multi-year deal that keeps programming on TNT and TBS while also live-streaming on Max in 2025.

After months of speculating about what the future might hold for CEO, GM, and Head of Creative Tony Khan's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBDD), we finally got some answers. Earlier today, AEW and WBD announced that a multi-year renewal had been reached (estimated to be "at upwards of $150 million per year" when everything is factored in) that would lock down programming on TNT and TBS while also bringing AEW programming onto the Max streaming service. First and foremost, AEW Dynamite (Wednesdays on TBS) and AEW Collision (Saturdays on TNT) won't be going anywhere anytime soon.

In addition, the new deal will see an increase in the professional wrestling company's social media presence, as well as the opportunity for AEW to offer additional programming for WBD in the future. In addition, Max will also begin streaming AEW programming live for the first time – the same month that WWE Raw moves to Netflix. In terms of AEW pay-per-view events, Max will distribute those at a discounted price, as well as handle marketing and promotion for the events. Just don't expect that to happen in the immediate future, with some time "later in 2025" being eyed for that rollout – offering enough time for event pricing and other details to be rolled out.

Here's a look at the teaser announcing the deal that was released earlier this afternoon:

Khan shared that the contract extension "continues the tradition of iconic wrestling events broadcast on TBS and TNT while also establishing a new legacy for AEW through weekly live streams on Max for years to come." Kathleen Finch, Chairman and CEO of US Networks, WBD, added, "Tony Khan and the entire AEW team have been incredible partners, and we are thrilled to strike this expanded agreement to deliver amazing new AEW content and stories to TNT and TBS, as well as bring the thrilling live action to Max for the first time. We are focused on creating fresh and authentic experiences for AEW's passionate and engaged fanbase while also introducing them to our growing lineup of high-action sports and entertainment at TNT and beyond."

