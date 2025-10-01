Posted in: Disney+, TV | Tagged: afterlife with archie

Afterlife with Archie: Aguirre-Sacasa, Berlanti Developing D+ Series

Disney+ is developing a live-action series adaptation of Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Francesco Francavilla's Afterlife with Archie.

What do you get when you give the series developer behind Riverdale, Katy Keene, and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, as well as the writer behind a comic book series that offered a horror-fueled reimagined take on the popular characters, a chance to combine all of those elements for the small screen? We're about to find out, with Deadline Hollywood reporting exclusively that Disney+ has put a live-action series adaptation of Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Francesco Francavilla's hit "Archie" comic book series, Afterlife with Archie, into development. Stemming from writer Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Berlanti's Berlanti Productions, and Warner Bros. Television, the project has received a script-to-series commitment.

First published by Archie Comics (with the "Archie Horror" banner being added with Issue #8) in October 2013, the series would go on to run for two volumes, "Escape From Riverdale" and " Betty: R.I.P.," for a total of ten issues. Without giving away too many details, let's just say that Reggie doesn't win over any fans when he hits and kills Jughead's dog, Hot Dog, with his car. From there, things go from bad to worse when Jughead skips the "Pet Semetary" for a one-on-one with Sabrina for some magical help. The good news? The teenage witch is able to bring Hot Dog back to life. The bad news? Hot Dog did not come back right, as a bitten Jughead quickly learns. From there, things get all sorts of "The Walking Dead" as familiar faces suffer some pretty horrific fates as the survivors head out to find a new place to call home. [ED NOTE: It's pretty great]

Aguirre-Sacasa and Jimmy Gibbons will serve as executive producers via Aguirre-Sacasa's Muckle Man Productions. Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Leigh London Redman will executive-produce for Berlanti Productions. Jon Goldwater will executive-produce via Archie Comics Studios.

