Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Scrubs

Scrubs Showrunner on JD-Elliot Wrinkle, Intern Shuffle & S01 Ending

Scrubs showrunner Aseem Batra on what Rachel Bilson's Charlie means for JD & Elliot's future, how cuts affect interns' stories, and more.

Scrubs showrunner Aseem Batra has a clear path to build on the way forward for season two; all that has to happen is ABC stops dangling the carrot and renews the show already! The first major point that serves as the foundation of the series is that Elliot (Sarah Chalke) divorced JD (Zach Braff) and their season eight happy ending, for now. Elliot is seeing pilot Wes (Andy Ridings), who transports human organs to hospitals and Sacred Heart is one of his stops, and introduced in the season finale, "My Celebration," is Rachel Bilson's Charlie, who finds herself awkwardly being set up by Turk (Donald Faison) and Carla (Judy Reyes) for JD before the two cross paths again in the impromptu after-wedding ceremony at the hospital. Batra spoke to Deadline about Scrubs' latest development and whether it means anything for a possible romantic reconciliation between JD and Elliot, as well as a surprise reshuffling of romantic entanglements among the interns. The following contains spoilers.

Scrubs Showrunner Aseem Batra on Latest Romantic Drama and What Could Mean for JD-Elliot and Interns

Early in the Scrubs revival season, we find both JD and Elliot dealing with their share of post-divorce depression and uncertainty on whether they'll find love again. As they found their way back as friends, Elliot was initially reluctant before deciding to finally date Wes, while JD's failures are more tied to his lingering feelings for Elliot, and it ruined his potential fling with Lily, the hospital harpist (Lisa Gilroy). JD becomes open to seeing Charlie when he learns she prefers a guy who likes musicals to football.

"That doesn't mean their romance is dead or over, or we won't explore that, but it's a moving thing, and we want to find it," Batra said about the story that will be continued in season two, pending ABC's decision. "The Rachel Bilson arc is going to also help us, because it's like, what feelings does that kick up for Elliot, for J.D., so we're really excited to have her back. She's such a lovely person. We had so much fun with her on set, and we joked because we just kept having her walk by, and J.D. couldn't talk to her, like, we promise we'll have more to do for you than you just walking by in the back of scenes. So we're excited to write for her next season."

Heading into the season finale, we saw Asher (Jacob Dudman) and Amara (Layla Mohammadi) hitting it off, trying to define their relationship before Asher discovers Amara's feelings are more superficial and casual than he would like. He reveals to Sam (Ava Bunn) that he's in the "zone of friends," dashing any further hopes of something deeper. While it wasn't alluded to before, viewers never saw Sam's social ambitions because she didn't show any interest in anyone throughout the season until her inebriated self at the post-wedding reception at Sacred Heart reveals that she has feelings for the Brit and the two share a moment at a photo booth. "Things get cut out of episodes," Barta admitted, which affected the Asher-Amara arc and any buildup of Asher-Sam. "There was a scene where the character of Asher and Amara talk. It was Episode 8 where Dr. Turk says, 'You leave certain things up to fate.' And Asher says, 'I want more with you, and if that's not what you want, that's not what you want, but I have to just leave it to the universe and see what you want.'" Amara ends up having fun with Blake (David Gridley) on the dance floor.

As far as a stopping point and how far along JD's become from his role as concierge doctor to becoming Sacred Heart's Chief of Medicine, "Yes, we definitely want it to feel like the season arc is closed, because he started in a place of, it's what many of us go through, it's like you achieve a dream, and you think it's what you want, and it's not necessarily how you thought it would feel," Batra said. "When he was practicing concierge medicine and living the good life, there was still something missing. And I think this is just a resolution of that, more than a series closure. It's really like, I started in this place that I thought I wanted, and actually what I wanted was to come back here and do this much harder thing, but this thing that feels fulfilling and meaningful again." For more on Batra discussing cuts and trying to strike a better balance with the narratives of the new characters, check out the full interview.

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