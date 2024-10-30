Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: agatha all along, WandaVision

Agatha All Along Finale Official Clip: Agatha Has Death Quite Curious

Agatha has Death very curious in this official clip from the two-episode finale of Disney+ and Marvel Television's Agatha All Along.

After some heartbreaking losses and some very big reveals, it's all come down to this. Not only are Agatha (Kathryn Hahn), Billy (Joe Locke), and Jen (Sasheer Zamata) close to reaching the end of The Witches' Road, but viewers are only two episodes away from (hopefully) having their questions answered. With only hours to go until the eighth and ninth episodes of Showrunner Jac Schaeffer's Agatha All Along hits Disney+ screens, we're getting a sneak preview of what the streaming series still has left in its bag of tricks. Oh, I'm sorry – did we mention that Rio is actually Death personified? Like, literally – not in some kind of snarky way. That's important to know since you're going to see it in the first preview image below. But it's also important for the clip that follows, with Death curious about the "special treatment" that Agatha has received and why – though Agatha doesn't exactly consider what she's been through as "special."

With the "WandaVision" spinoff series set for a two-episode finale tonight, here's a look at the official clip that was released for Disney+ and Marvel Television's Agatha All Along:

In addition to Hahn, the series stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, and Okwui Okpokwasili – with Debra Jo Rupp, Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos, and Jac Schaeffer – with Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg, and Gandja Montiero directing.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!