Agatha All Along: Jac Schaeffer on Scarlet Witch Movie Possibility

Agatha All Along and WandaVision's Jac Schaeffer on whether we'll see Elizabeth Olsen return as the Scarlet Witch for an MCU solo project.

As things shift from Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch to her WandaVision rival Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness in the upcoming spinoff Agatha All Along. Variety caught up to the creator of both shows Jac Schaeffer about whether an Olsen-starred Scarlet Witch movie is in the cards at the Agatha All Along premiere. The series follows after the events of the 2021 miniseries that starred Olsen and Paul Bettany, who's set to star in his solo series Vision from showrunner Terry Matalas, where Agatha tries to regain her powers after Wanda stole them and entranced in the spell that trapped the residents of Westview in Wanda's TV sitcom fantasy.

Agatha All Along Creator Jac Schaeffer on If She Has Her Sights on Scarlet Witch Movie

When asked when she'll start filming the Scarlet Witch film, which Marvel hasn't announced, Schaeffer laughs before fulfilling the wishful thinking hypothetical scenario, "I mean, I'm just here hoping for a Scarlet Witch movie, right? We all want Wanda so fingers crossed, that's a thing that happens." Pressed further on chances of it happening, "I don't know. I'm in 'Witchy Agatha Land' right now, and I can't quite see through the trees, but we're hoping," she explained. After stating the obvious about how Marvel won't let her confirm or deny, Schaeffer affirmed, "Not right now."

The interview comes on the heels of Olsen's status of returning with the atypical actor's answer about a signature role and returning as Wanda/Scarlet Witch. "It's a character that I love going back to when there's a way to use her well, and I think I have been lucky that when I started, I was used well," Olsen told FM104. "I think people didn't know what to do with me for a second there… if there's a good way to use her, I'm always happy to come back."

Following the Disney+ series, we find Wanda corrupted by the Darkhold she got from defeating Agatha in the WandaVision finale and becoming the villain in 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Her fate was left ominous as Castle Darkhold collapsed around her as she attempted to destroy all remnants of the book. As the MCU lists her as "dead," we can pretend that's just a placeholder, and even if she's dead, the multiverse can always bring another variant. Agatha All Along premieres September 18th on Disney+.

