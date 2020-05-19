Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Star Clark Gregg Shares Star Wars Storytime

Just because Coulson and Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. are busy trying to get themselves unstuck from 1930's New York City to prevent the destruction of time itself doesn't mean the LMD's real-world counterpart has forgotten about the fans. As part of Disney's "Storytime" series (which also included Ming-Na Wen reading a story from A Place for Mulan), Clark Gregg reads a selection that's sure to be music to the ears of Star Wars fans: "The Witch & the Wookiee". Originally published in August 2019 and part of the anthology book Star Wars: Myths & Fables, the story was penned by George Mann and illustrated by Grant Griffin, and now you can sit back and listen as Gregg brings the story to life:

