AHS: Angelica Ross Shares Details on Emma Roberts Apology Call

American Horror Story star Angelica Ross discussed her phone call with AHS: 1984 co-star Emma Roberts over Roberts' transphobic comment.

Earlier this week, actress/singer/social activist Angelica Ross (American Horror Story: 1984; American Horror Story: Double Feature) opened up about an incident involving her "AHS: 1984" co-star Emma Roberts (co-starring with Kim Kardashian & Cara Delevingne in American Horror Story: Delicate, debuting tonight) on the set of the 2019 season. Taking to Instagram Live, Ross alleged that Roberts aimed a transphobic comment at her during filming by purposefully misgendering her. Not long after the story began gaining mainstream media attention, Ross took to Twitter/X to confirm that she and Roberts had spoken on the matter. "Thank you [Emma Roberts] for calling and apologizing, recognizing your behavior was not that of an ally," Ross posted. "I will leave the line open to follow up on your desire to do better and support social justice causes with your platform." Now, Ross is sharing her detailed perspective on how the phone call went down in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

"It was a bumpy conversation. She apologized, and she said, 'I hate that you walked away from our experience together feeling like that. I see in hindsight what I did and how stupid that was. I'm an ally.' I was like, 'No, you're not. You can't call yourself an ally. [Allyship] is an action. You need to be real with me in this conversation. I'm being real with you. You were being messy.' She said, 'I hope that we can go move forward and fix this. I see you out there doing such great work out there,'" Ross shared while recounting the exchange she had with Roberts on the matter."

Ross continued, "And I said, 'Oh, so you see me? You see me talking about the anti-Blackness? Are you using your platform to amplify the work that I'm doing? No, you haven't. So what kind of ally are you?' She was like, 'Well, OK. There's more to be said there. I would love to support causes that you support.'" But Ross wasn't surprised that Roberts called her to talk. "The truth of the matter is I know Emma's got big balls," Ross shared. "I've seen them on the set, so I'm not surprised that she called me. This girl is no damsel in distress, ever."

AHS: 1984: Ross Accuses Roberts of Transphobic Remark

In Ross' recounting, what seemed to be nothing more than a little back-and-forth between the two took a turn when Roberts reportedly brought director John J. Gray into the exchange. When Roberts reportedly said to Gray, "John, Angelica's being mean," Ross didn't make anything of it ("I know she's not being for real… She's just being whatever"), and Gray responded to both of them by suggesting they all get back to work. In his response, Gray referred to Ross & Roberts as ladies – to which Ross claims Roberts replied, "Don't you mean lady?" before turning around and covering her mouth with her shirt (attempting to differentiate herself from Ross, who is transgender). From there, Ross shares what her initial reaction was as well as how it reportedly soured their relationship moving forward. "So when I saw that happening, I was just like, 'I'm done,'" Ross shares. "I didn't speak to that b**** the entire time after that. So we had scenes together, and I never spoke to her. She said to me she could feel the energy coming off of me. She was like, 'Are you OK? You haven't been talking.' I'm like, 'Mmmhmm.'"

