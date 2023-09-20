Posted in: FX, Hulu, streaming, TV | Tagged: ahs 1984, American Horror Story, Angelica Ross, emma roberts, fx networks

AHS: 1984: Angelica Ross Accuses Emma Roberts of Transphobic Remark

American Horror Story: 1984 star Angelica Ross is alleging that co-star Emma Roberts directed a transphobic remark her way during filming.

Earlier this week, we covered what the actress/singer/social activist had to share regarding communications she had (and didn't have) with American Horror Story co-creator Ryan Murphy over Murphy's pitch for a season with an all-Black female lead cast. But this time around, Angelica Ross (American Horror Story: 1984; American Horror Story: Double Feature) is opening up about an incident involving her "1984" co-star Emma Roberts (co-starring with Kim Kardashian & Cara Delevingne in American Horror Story: Delicate, debuting tonight) on the set of the 2019 season. Taking to Instagram Live (with TMZ capturing the video below), Ross alleges that Roberts aimed a transphobic comment at her during filming by purposefully misgendering her.

In Ross' recounting, what seemed to be nothing more than a little back-and-forth between the two took a turn when Roberts reportedly brought director John J. Gray into the exchange. When Roberts reportedly said to Gray, "John, Angelica's being mean," Ross didn't make anything of it ("I know she's not being for real… She's just being whatever"), and Gray responded to both of them by suggesting they all get back to work. In his response, Gray referred to Ross & Roberts as ladies – to which Ross claims Roberts replied, "Don't you mean lady?" before turning around and covering her mouth with her shirt (attempting to differentiate herself from Ross, who is transgender). From there, Ross shares what her initial reaction was as well as how it reportedly soured their relationship moving forward. "So when I saw that happening, I was just like, 'I'm done,'" Ross shares. "I didn't speak to that b**** the entire time after that. So we had scenes together, and I never spoke to her. She said to me she could feel the energy coming off of me. She was like, 'Are you OK? You haven't been talking.' I'm like, 'Mmmhmm.'" Here's a look at the TMZ video, which also includes additional accusations from Ross regarding Roberts' on-set presence:

In a series of tweets from earlier this week covering the importance of those under-represented on the screen being able to tell their own stories – in their own words – Ross shared a look at an exchange that she had with Murphy from July 2020, where Murphy pitched the idea of an AHS horror season with an all-Black female cast. Eyeing Ross, Keke Palmer, and Gabourey Sidibe, Murphy said he wasn't sure who the fourth would be. In their response, Ross offered a number of names – including Debbi Morgan, Lynn Whitfield, Alfre Woodard, and others. In the video, we see that Ross contacted Murphy regarding AHS Season 11 from a producing standpoint to see if he was still moving forward with an all-Black female lead cast for Season 11 (which would end up being "NYC"). Here's a look at Ross' posts:

"So, as Nella considered why she distrusted Needles and Pins so much, she also considered what Jesse had said about white people who went out of their way to present "diversity" (1/2) @zakiya_harris #TheOtherBlackGirl pic.twitter.com/2wbJWh4KCb — A N G E L I C A (@angelicaross) September 18, 2023 Show Full Tweet

"With heightened awareness of cultural sensitivity comes great responsibility. If we're not careful, 'diversity' might become an item people start checking off a list and nothing more—a shallow, shadowy thing with but one dimension." @zakiya_harris #TheOtherBlackGirl — A N G E L I C A (@angelicaross) September 18, 2023 Show Full Tweet

