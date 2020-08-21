AHS Star Sarah Paulson on What You Can Do with Your Disappointment

If you frequent Bleeding Cool's television coverage on a regular basis, then you know we're big fans of the righteously talented Sarah Paulson– in particular, her work over the years with Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story (and soon-to-be spinoff American Horror Stories) and what we've seen so far from her upcoming Netflix collaboration with Murphy, Ratched. Aside from the fact that everything she stars becomes a masterclass in acting, we're also fans of how active she is addressing important societal issues and holding the current president to task for his continued failures.

She's also been great when it comes to interacting with fans and engaging as much as possible online (we've actually gotten some good intel from past social media posts)- but you know what? She can't respond to everyone, so maybe cut her some slack? That was our first thought when we saw the following exchange, with Paulson getting tagged by someone who was "disappointed" in her for not answering their questions (with the image a particularly "*****" move). Well, they got a response- though it wasn't quite the "Q&A" they wanted. Following a reminder that it's just not possible to get to everyone, Paulson told the individual what they can do with their "disappointment": redirect it towards the government and its COVID-19 response. Class move.

From Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, RATCHED is a suspenseful drama series that tells the origin story of asylum nurse Mildred Ratched. In 1947, Mildred arrives in Northern California to seek employment at a leading psychiatric hospital where new and unsettling experiments have begun on the human mind. On a clandestine mission, Mildred presents herself as the perfect image of what a dedicated nurse should be, but the wheels are always turning and as she begins to infiltrate the mental health care system and those within it, Mildred's stylish exterior belies a growing darkness that has long been smoldering within, revealing that true monsters are made, not born.

Created by Evan Romansky and inspired by the iconic and unforgettable character of Nurse Ratched in One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest, the series also stars Cynthia Nixon as Gwendolyn Briggs, Judy Davis as Nurse Betsy Bucket, Sharon Stone as Lenore Osgood, Jon Jon Briones as Dr. Richard Hanover, Finn Wittrock as Edmund Tolleson, Charlie Carver as Huck, Alice Englert as Dolly, Amanda Plummer as Louise, Corey Stoll as Charles Wainwright, Sophie Okonedo as Charlotte, and Vincent D'Onofrio as Gov. George Wilburn. Murphy directs the pilot episode from a script by newcomer writer Romansky. Joining Paulson and Murphy as executive producers are Michael Douglas, Ian Brennan, Alexis Martin Woodall, Aleen Keshishian, Jacob Epstein, Jennifer Salt, Margaret Riley, Robert Mitas, and Tim Minear.