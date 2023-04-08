Ahsoka: David Tennant as Huyang; Lars Mikkelsen as Thrawn; Directors At Star Wars Celebration, we learned David Tennant is back as Huyang, Lars Mikkelsen is Admiral Thrawn, and who the Ahsoka directors are.

Today's the second day of Star Wars Celebration, and Dave Filoni & Jon Favreau had even more news to share on Disney+ & Lucasfilm's Rosario Dawson-starring Star Wars: Ahsoka. First up, how about some big casting news? Because we have David Tennant and Lars Mikkelsen joining the "Star Wars" series. First up, we have Tennant returning to voice the droid Huyang, which he originally voices for Filoni on "The Clone Wars." Following that, Mikkelsen joined Filoni, Favreau & Dawson on the stage after it was confirmed that he would be portraying Admiral Thrawn, a character he voices in the animated series. As for who will be joining Filoni in the directors' lineup, Steph Green, Peter Ramsey, Jennifer Getzinger, Geeta Patel, and Rick Famuyiwa are also helming chapters.

Here's a look at the news being announced during 'Celebration" earlier today:

Disney+'s Star Wars: Ahsoka also stars Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Sabine Wren), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Hera Syndulla), Eman Esfandi (Ezra Bridger), Ivanna Sakhno (Shin Hati), Ray Stevenson (Baylan Skoll), Genevieve O'Reilly (Mon Mothma), Diana Lee Inosanto (Morgan Elsbeth), Maurice Irvin (Senator Mawood), Jacqueline Antaramian (Senator Rodrigo), Nelson Lee (Senator Xiono), and Erica Duke (Gran Senator). Hayden Christensen is reportedly set to return as Anakin Skywalker for the series. With the Lucasfilm & Disney+ series set to debut in August 2023, here's a look back at the official teaser trailer that was released yesterday (followed by a look back at what Dawson & Liu Bordizzo had to share about the streaming series):

Ahsoka: Dawson & Bordizzo on What Viewers Can Expect

Last summer, EW sat down at "Star Wars Celebration" with Dawson and Bordizzo for some early intel on what viewers can expect from the streaming series:

Dawson on What Leading "Ahsoka" Means to Her: "What I love is that these little things we've gotten to hint at in these other shows, we get to more deeply explore. I think whether you've seen the previous animations or have only seen these episodes, she's still quite mysterious at this stage and point in her life. That's what I think is the most exciting part of Ahsoka having her own series here, that you get to better understand her in this part of her journey."

Dawson on Committing to Ahsoka Tano: "Every single day, you're not dialing it in. There's no dialing it in in Star Wars."

Bordizzo Is Still Amazed By "Quick" Audition Process After Submitting a Self-Tape: "It was a very, very quick process. I was suspicious! I was like, 'Wait, I have the offer for this?' I met Jon Favreau later, and he was basically like, 'I get it. I'm an actor. I don't want to put you through the ringer, and I don't want to make you do a million takes and auditions and tests. We know we want you, and that's it.' I really appreciated that."