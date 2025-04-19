Posted in: Disney+, Movies, Star Wars, TV | Tagged: Ahsoka

Ahsoka Season 2: Hayden Christensen Set to Return & More Details

Highlights from the Ahsoka panel at Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 included Hayden Christensen announcing his return and much more!

On the second day of Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025, "Star Wars" Universe mastermind Dave Filoni, Lucasfilm, and Disney+'s Rosario Dawson-starring Star Wars: Ahsoka had a chance to shine while offering some important intel on the second season, set to start filming within the next few days. Filoni, Dawson, and Jon Favreau were in attendance, confirming that filming on the eight-episode season is about to get underway. In terms of the "Star Wars" universe series overall, Filoni noted that Hayao Miyazaki's work (especially Princess Mononoke) was a major influence: "It was such an important reference point for me and for us." From there, Dawson shared how she was "grateful" that her WiFi was acting up so that Filoni and Favreau couldn't see her "jumping up and down and losing my mind." As for the character getting her own spinoff series from The Mandalorian, Dawson credits the fans' reactions for making it happen.

Favreau explained how the respective creators are influenced by other creators in terms of storytelling, whether that influence comes from live-action or animation. "I have some toys, you have some toys, I'm not letting you play with that one," Filoni shares at one point, having some fun with how protective he is over characters like Ahsoka and Thrawn. "You can mention Thrawn, but we get to show him," Filoni added, laughing. And that's when Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker) made his appearance, receiving an epic ovation from the crowd in attendance. "I loved being able to see you be there and show another side to this character. It was just beautiful," Dawson said of her co-star… who is confirmed to be returning for the second season.

Christensen found it "just amazing" being able to return as Anakin and "to take Ahsoka down the yellow brick road of her memories" over the course of the first season. Christensen appreciated having the opportunity to explore "a very compelling period in Anakin's life we never really got to see in live-action. I was really excited to do in live-action what George [Lucas] and I talked about while shooting Episode III." Filoni made sure Christensen knew that "no one swings a lightsaber like you, man," with Christensen joking that he was "coming in heavy, man." On a serious note, Filoni and Christensen also shared their respective experiences working with "Star Wars" mastermind George Lucas.

Filoni also took a moment to honor the late Ray Stevenson, who portrayed Baylan Skoll. "Ray was the greatest person, the greatest spirit on the show," he shared during an understandably emotional moment. The crowd was also offered a look at Rory McCann in costume for the first time, with Filoni explaining the role that Baylan plays in Ahsoka's journey. "Baylan is important. He's the parallel to Ahsoka, and that's a parallel that's got to continue," he explained. As for other Season 2 details, Filoni shared that Admiral Ackbar will get into it with Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) – and yes, there will be loth kittens. Speaking of "the amazing" and "very tall" Mikkelsen's big bad, Filoni shared that, "Thrawn is the right villain for this era of Star Wars."

After the celebration died down from the news that Christensen would be returning, an 80s retro teaser (with announcer and everything) hyped up the face-off between Ahsoka and Baylan Skoll, who are in the middle of a smackdown involving some very large pieces of machinery. Here are some of the video highlights from the panel:

Rosario Dawson has joined Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni for the Ahsoka Star Wars Celebration panel. pic.twitter.com/tNbSCj8wpb — Star Wars (@starwars) April 19, 2025 Show Full Tweet

The Chosen One has arrived. Hayden Christensen has surprised fans at the Ahsoka Star Wars Celebration panel. pic.twitter.com/bDLW34dByT — Star Wars (@starwars) April 19, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Speaking with Collider during the first day of the three-day event spotlighting the future of the "Star Wars" universe, Filoni shared that the filming will start "in four days" and that he has "all the scripts done" (though he adds that they will keep "evolving" over the course of filming. "We're going to start shooting in four days, so I have all the scripts done. There's a version of them all done, but I always keep working on them as I go," Filoni shared. "Again, you have to keep evolving them, keep improving them. The whole thing is you have so much time, and you've got to use every second you've got to make this thing better. Collaborating with the team and the actors as things evolve and change, you take every moment you've got to make it better."

"Oh, you got more than a hope. I mean, good grief! I'm so well into that as well," Filoni shared with EXTRA on the red carpet during a screening event for Jude Law-starring Skeleton Crew from earlier this year, when asked if there was still hope for another season. "I've been writing it, and I'm still the single writer on it. And so, I'm enjoying doing that, but it's a challenge, of course. And working some of these arcs through has been a challenge, and making sure it's all gonna come out in a way that I think is exciting for fans. I know that they're interested in where some of the things I developed in season 1 go. So, yeah – but I'm pretty happy with it. I mean, we'll see. I love working with that team, love working with Rosario [Dawson] so I can't wait to get back to that."

