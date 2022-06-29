Alan Wake Showrunner Out, 2 New Producers Join AMC Series Adaptation

Four years after talk of developing the best-selling video game franchise as a television series, Sam Lake the Creative Director of Remedy Entertainment, revealed at the game's 12th-anniversary celebration that "AMC, the wonderful, wonderful home for absolutely brilliant TV shows has bought the rights for Alan Wake. We have been collaborating on making a TV show happen. Nothing more to share at the moment, but we will certainly let you know when there is something to announce." Nearly two months later, we have an update from behind the scenes with Deadline Hollywood reporting that original showrunner Peter Calloway (Cloak & Dagger, Legion) has had to step away from the project due to "conflicting project timelines." Currently, a search is underway for a new showrunner as work on the potential series continues. But that's not all, with word that Jon Jashni (former president of Legendary Entertainment) and Jeff Ludwig (former vice president of scripted film and television production for Ritchie/Wigram Productions) have joined the project as executive producer and producer, respectively.

The series stems from Contradiction Films, Tim Carter & Tomas Harlan's production company with an emphasis on adapting video game franchises into live-action films and series (Mortal Kombat: Legacy, Dead Rising & Electra Woman and Dyna Girl are just a few of the examples). AMC's adaptation is based on the Remedy Entertainment and Microsoft Studios video game created by Sam Lake, which centers on best-selling thriller novelist Alan Wake as he attempts to uncover the mystery behind his wife's disappearance during a vacation in the small fictional town of Bright Falls, Washington. And as if that's not problematic enough, he also is living out events from the plot of his latest novel. What makes that a bit disturbing? Wake has no memory of having written it. Carter, Harlan, Jashni, Ludwig, and Lake are also set to produce.