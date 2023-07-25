Posted in: NBC, streaming, TV | Tagged: Alf, maximum effort, Paul Fusco, ryan reynolds, Shout! Factory, SHOUT! Studios

ALF Returns! Ryan Reynolds, Shout! Bring Series to Maximum Effort

Shout! Studios will be releasing the deluxe box set of ALF and producing new branded segments for Ryan Reynolds' Maximum Effort Channel.

It looks like ALF is making a comeback again. Fans will not only be able to see their beloved '80s icon but will not only see all his past adventures, thanks to Shout! Studios as they'll release ALF The Complete Series: Deluxe Edition, but Shout! will also produce new original branded segments called "Maximum Moments" through Ryan Reynolds' Maximum Effort Channel. The franchise stars creator Paul Fusco (with Michu Meszaros playing him physically) as the voice of the wise-cracking alien from Melmac, whose real name is Gordon Shumway. He's named "ALF" (short for Alien Life Form) thanks to Willie Tanner (Max Wright) on the original NBC series that ran from 1986-1990.

ALF: An Enduring Legacy

The box set includes all 103 episodes, the TV movie Project: ALF, ALF: The Animated Series, and ALF Tales. The Maximum Effort Channel will also stream the entire franchise on various platforms like Fubo, Amazon Freevee, and Tubi. Among the brands the character will be peddling will be Reynolds-owned Mint Mobile (which was sold to T-Mobile), the Amazon-owned video doorbell service Ring, HIMS, Fubo, and MNTN. The spots will begin airing during a scheduled ALF marathon on July 29, dubbed "Caturday," a play off the Melmacian favorite delicacy. If anyone asks, no, we never see any of them eat a cat.

We have out of this world news: ALF is crash-landing on DVD 10/17 with ALF: THE COMPLETE SERIES (DELUXE EDITION). It includes @ALFforreal's hit series as it was originally broadcast, PROJECT: ALF, ALF: THE ANIMATED SERIES, & ALF TALES! https://t.co/bd9hKo8Uxe pic.twitter.com/Uwu4t7u5Gu — Shout! Studios (@Shout_Studios) July 19, 2023 Show Full Tweet

"At Maximum Effort, we love taking risks and blurring the lines between shows and sponsorship because we believe both can be equally entertaining," the Deadpool franchise star said in a statement. "Besides my irrational love of ALF growing up, one of the reasons we licensed this show was precisely because Paul, Shout! Studios and our intrepid brand partners wanted to plot with us to bring ALF back to life. Tune in this Caturday!" The original series, which ran for four seasons, also starred Anne Schedeen, Andrea Elson, and Benji Gregory. You can purchase your bundle here.

