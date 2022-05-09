ALF & James Gunn Define Friendship Through Their Shared "Love" of Cats

In the era of fan-castings and the need for crossover gratification, people shouldn't be surprised that certain exchanges should mean more than it actually is. The case between beloved '80s icon ALF (Paul Fusco) and equally beloved director of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise and Peacemaker creator James Gunn led to speculation that the alien might have a cameo in Gunn's upcoming third GotG film. Twitter user Brian Moran wrote, "There's been a lot of banter between [ALF] and [James Gunn] over the past weeks …I *hope* that it's a precursor to a GotG3 cameo from a certain alien life form. Hell, I'd be happy with just a mention of Melmac or the Aldente Nebula!"

ALF and James Gunn Confirm Their "Friendship" and Address GotG 3 Idea

To which ALF replied, "Can't two celebrities be best friends without it being a promotion? [James Gunn] [Marvel]." Gunn, who naturally wouldn't shy away from such things, offered a far more nuanced take. "How can people doubt the sincerity of our friendship, [ALF]? If we can get along, despite our differences (one of us loves cats, one of us loves to eat cats, one of us is real, one of us is fictional) than others should be able to put aside their differences & do the same." In one of their previous exchanges on April 25th, Gunn tweeted a picture of himself and his cat, "I'm supposed to be leaving for set right now but someone's not having it." ALF inquired, "Need a sitter?" Gunn replied, "Not you dude. Definitely not you." Even if the director entertained the idea somehow of the crossover, why would he ruin the surprise? Plus, he still also has another plucky comic relief in Howard the Duck. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, which recently wrapped filming, is slated for May 5th, 2023.

