Deadpool 3: Jennifer Garner Is Returning As Elektra

Jennifer Garner is returning as the assassin Elektra nearly twenty years after her last solo outing in 2005. This and the latest casing rumors indicate this movie will be buckwild.

Well, if there was ever a movie that was going to go in this direction, it was going to be Deadpool 3. It seems that this film is looking to take the idea of the multiverse that everyone and their mother has been doing some version of for a couple of years now and likely making fun of and doing some satirical twist on the entire thing. If there was ever an indication about what direction this movie was heading, the latest casting rumors will certainly shed some light. There were rumors but no confirmations that Ben Affleck would return as Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil, but Daredevil wasn't the only hero in those movies. Elektra was also introduced and even got her own [poorly received both critically and commercially] movie. So now, nearly twenty years after she last played the role and according to The Hollywood Reporter, Jennifer Garner is returning as Elektra.

So where does that leave us in terms of other more obscure versions of superheroes that could turn up? We've already made our case two and a half years ago that they should make the Nicolas Cage Ghost Rider movies canon, and with the confirmation of the multiverse in several films and the kind of performances Cage tends to bring. Well, he could absolutely be an excellent addition to this buckwild movie.

Deadpool 3 Is Bringing Some R-Rated Insanity To The MCU

2022 was monumental in Marvel Cinematic Universe news simply because we finally got definitive information on Deadpool 3 after so many years of the same people running the identical speculation posts about whether or not Disney would break something that is clearly already working. We even got word that Ryan Reynolds convinced Hugh Jackman to return as Logan, which has made some nerds very happy. Emma Corrin joined the cast and is reportedly playing an unknown villain, and Succession's Matthew Macfadyen has also joined the cast. Not long ago, we also learned that we were getting some more familiar faces in the form of Karan Soni, Leslie Uggams, Morena Baccarin, Stefan Kapicic, Rob Delaney, Brianna Hildebrand, and Shioli Kutsuna, who play Dopinder, Blind Al, Vanessa, Colossus, Peter, Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and Yukio, respectively, would be reprising their roles.

We don't know much about Deadpool 3 at the moment, but we know that director Shawn Levy is behind the camera and frequently collaborates with Reynolds. Cast members are starting to drop some plot hints about the film, though including the about fiftieth reassurance that the film will be R-rated despite being part of the family-friendly Marvel Cinematic Universe. Jackman said back in January that despite playing Logan since 1999, Deadpool 3 will be something "I've never done before" and that he couldn't wait to get started. He also spoke about filming with Reynolds and the dynamic that Logan and Wade will have, saying, "I think being on set with [Ryan] every day and those two on film in every city together everyday … I think it's fair to say they'll be punching the s— out of each other the whole time." Deadpool 3 is set to come out on May 3, 2024.

